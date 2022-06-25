Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
rave.lha - audio/edit - 1.1 - 2 MB - 22.06.2022 - An editor for mono/stereo audio files
rexxmlib.lha - development/library/misc - 1.1 - 188 KB - 20.06.2022 - ARexx XML procedure library
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.2 - 2 MB - 22.06.2022 - SDK for AmiSSL
sm502.audio.tar.bz2 - driver/audio - 6.4 - 641 KB - 22.06.2022 - SM502 audio driver for the Sam460ex + Sources
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.9 - 5 MB - 19.06.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
nmtm.lzx - game/adventure - Final1.20 - 27 MB - 24.06.2022 - Point and click adventure game
pixy.lha - graphics/edit - 1.0R4 - 7 MB - 17.06.2022 - Pixel editor new generation
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.2 - 3 MB - 22.06.2022 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
pidgin-src.lha - network/chat - 2.13.0r2 - 4 MB - 19.06.2022 - Sources of Pidgin 2.13.0r2 for AmiCygnix
pidgin.lha - network/chat - 2.13.0r2 - 27 MB - 19.06.2022 - A chat client for AmiCygnix
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.33 - 19 MB - 21.06.2022 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.6.2 - 6 MB - 17.06.2022 - Extracting data from various file formats
amigainputanywhere.lha - utility/hardware - 2.6 - 166 KB - 23.06.2022 - Control mouse and keyboard with your gamepad
jasspa-memacs.lha - utility/text - 1.3 - 2 MB - 24.06.2022 - JASSPA MicroEmacs under AmiCygnix 1.6
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 2.0.3r2 - 1 MB - 19.06.2022 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua and SDL
thumbnailmaker.lha - video/misc - 1.0 - 6 KB - 22.06.2022 - Arexx script for ArtEffect, generates thumbnails
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 25.06.2022
