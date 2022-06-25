Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1767120 (System/Ambient/Utilities) 201 KB / Jun 23 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1766458 (Text/Edit) 1 MB / Jun 22 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1765637 (Graphics/Convert) 208 KB / Jun 20 2022
Tony Canazza http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1765995 (Graphics/Draw) 6 MB / Jun 20 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1766152 (Games/Strategy) 469 MB / Jun 19 2022
George Sokianos http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1766029 (Text/Edit) 1 MB / Jun 19 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1765341 (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Jun 17 2022
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1765162 (Network/Filesystem) 552 KB / Jun 17 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 25.06.2022 - 10:20 by AndreasM
Back to previous page