Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 3 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 9 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gunship 2000 - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Gunship 2000 - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Gunship 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grimblood - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Greg Norman's Shark Attack! - The Ultimate Golf Simulator / Ultimate! Golf / Greg Norman's Ultimate Golf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Great Giana Sisters, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Great Giana Sisters, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Great Giana Sisters, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Great Courts - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Great Courts - Upload 0 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Great Courts - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gravity Force - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grandslam Gamer Gold Collection - Update the Game manual comments -
Grand Prix Master / Aspar Master Grand Prix - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix 500 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Prix 500 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Goldrunner II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Goldrunner - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Golden Path - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Golden Path - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Golden Axe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gold Rush! - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Gold Rush! - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gold Rush! - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gold Of The Aztecs, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gold Of The Aztecs, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gobliiins - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gobliiins - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gnome Ranger - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
GlÃ¼cksrad - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlÃ¼cksrad - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlobeTrotter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globdule - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Globdule - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Global Effect - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Global Chaos - Update the Game manual comments -
Gladiators - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gladiators - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Giganoid - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Giganoid - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Giganoid - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Giganoid - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Ghostbusters II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghost Chaser - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Genesia - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Genesia - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gemini Wing - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Gee Bee Air Rally - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Gee Bee Air Rally - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Gear Works - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gear Works - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gazza II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gazza II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gauntlet II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gauntlet III: The Final Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway To The Savage Frontier - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Garrison - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Garfield: Winter's Tail - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Garfield: Winter's Tail - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Garfield: Big, Fat, Hairy Deal - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Galactic Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Conqueror - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Galactic Conqueror - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Gadget: Lost in Time - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fuzzball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Basketball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fusion - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fusion - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fruit Machine - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fruit Machine - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Franko: The Crazy Revenge! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Frankenstein - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fraction Action - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Risky Woods - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Oh No! More Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nicky Boom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Prehistorik - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
FootMan - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Football Champ / I Play Football Champ - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Champ / I Play Football Champ - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Flying Shark - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
First Person Pinball / 1st Person Pinball - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Firestar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Firestar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fireforce - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Ron Lewis - Update the developer page
Ron Lewis - Update the artist page
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Strike - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Truckin-On - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fire And Forget - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fire And Forget - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fire And Brimstone - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fire And Brimstone - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fireblaster - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Fireblaster - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Putty Squad - Update the game page - AGA - 2013
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fightin' Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fighter Duel Pro 2 - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Fields Of Glory - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Truckin On II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Truckin-On - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Truckin-On - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Truckin-On - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
John Schultz - Update the artist page
SpaceSpuds - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Demolition Mission - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Tactical Manager 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Tactical Manager 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Action Stations! - Scenario Utility Disk / Action Stations! - Ships, Scenarios and Utilities Disk - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Scenario Utility Disk / Action Stations! - Ships, Scenarios and Utilities Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fernandez Must Die - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fernandez Must Die - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Tactical Manager 94/95 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tactical Manager 94/95 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Decimal Dungeon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Decimal Dungeon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Federation Of Free Traders / Federation / FOFT - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Federation Of Free Traders / Federation / FOFT - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Federation Quest 1: B.S.S. Jane Seymour - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fears - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Action Stations! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Super Raid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Raid III: Total Fire - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mission X: Raid Part II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Raid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 3 - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Head Coach Pro Football Simulation - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Professional Football Simulation / Pro Football Simulation 2.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fate: Gates Of Dawn - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fatal Heritage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fast Break - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 25.06.2022 - 10:20 by AndreasM
