 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.

The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.
The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.

The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 25.06.2022 - 10:20 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 3 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 9 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gunship 2000 - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Gunship 2000 - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Gunship 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grimblood - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Greg Norman's Shark Attack! - The Ultimate Golf Simulator / Ultimate! Golf / Greg Norman's Ultimate Golf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Great Giana Sisters, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Great Giana Sisters, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Great Giana Sisters, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Great Courts - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Great Courts - Upload 0 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Great Courts - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gravity Force - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grandslam Gamer Gold Collection - Update the Game manual comments -
Grand Prix Master / Aspar Master Grand Prix - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix Circuit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Grand Prix 500 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Prix 500 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grand Monster Slam - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Goldrunner II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Goldrunner - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Golden Path - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Golden Path - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Golden Axe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gold Rush! - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Gold Rush! - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gold Rush! - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Gold Of The Aztecs, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gold Of The Aztecs, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gobliiins - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gobliiins - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gnome Ranger - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
GlÃ¼cksrad - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlÃ¼cksrad - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlobeTrotter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globdule - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Globdule - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Global Effect - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Global Effect - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Global Chaos - Update the Game manual comments -
Gladiators - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gladiators - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Giganoid - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Giganoid - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Giganoid - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Giganoid - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Ghostbusters II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghostbusters II - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ghost Chaser - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Genesia - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Genesia - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gemini Wing - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Gemini Wing - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Gee Bee Air Rally - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Gee Bee Air Rally - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Gear Works - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gear Works - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gazza II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gazza II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gauntlet II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Gauntlet III: The Final Quest - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gateway To The Savage Frontier - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Garrison - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Garfield: Winter's Tail - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Garfield: Winter's Tail - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Garfield: Big, Fat, Hairy Deal - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Galactic Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Conqueror - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Galactic Conqueror - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Gadget: Lost in Time - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fuzzball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Basketball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fusion - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fusion - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fun School 2 (For The 6-8 Year Olds) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fruit Machine - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fruit Machine - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Franko: The Crazy Revenge! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Frankenstein - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fraction Action - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Risky Woods - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Oh No! More Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nicky Boom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Prehistorik - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fox Collection Vol. 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
FootMan - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Football Champ / I Play Football Champ - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Champ / I Play Football Champ - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Flying Shark - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
First Person Pinball / 1st Person Pinball - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Firestar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Firestar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fireforce - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Ron Lewis - Update the developer page
Ron Lewis - Update the artist page
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Umut TarlalarÃ½ - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 3 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Alien Strike - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Truckin-On - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fire And Forget - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fire And Forget - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fire And Brimstone - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fire And Brimstone - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fireblaster - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Fireblaster - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Putty Squad - Update the game page - AGA - 2013
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fightin' Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fightin' Spirit - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fighter Duel Pro 2 - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Fields Of Glory - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fields Of Glory - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Truckin On II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Truckin-On - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Truckin-On - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Truckin-On - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
John Schultz - Update the artist page
SpaceSpuds - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Demolition Mission - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Tactical Manager 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Tactical Manager 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Action Stations! - Scenario Utility Disk / Action Stations! - Ships, Scenarios and Utilities Disk - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Scenario Utility Disk / Action Stations! - Ships, Scenarios and Utilities Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fernandez Must Die - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Fernandez Must Die - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Tactical Manager 94/95 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tactical Manager 94/95 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Decimal Dungeon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Decimal Dungeon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Federation Of Free Traders / Federation / FOFT - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Federation Of Free Traders / Federation / FOFT - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Federation Quest 1: B.S.S. Jane Seymour - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fears - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Action Stations! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Stations! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Super Raid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Raid III: Total Fire - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mission X: Raid Part II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Raid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Femme Fatale Data Disk Volume 3 - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Head Coach Pro Football Simulation - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Professional Football Simulation / Pro Football Simulation 2.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fate: Gates Of Dawn - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fatal Heritage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fast Break - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page