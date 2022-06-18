 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 18.06.2022 - 09:21 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Super Seymour saves the Planet - [updated] - (Code Masters/Optimus Software) patch redone, access faults fixed, highscore load/save, more trainer options, 68000 quitkey support - Info
F/A-18 Interceptor - [improved] - (Intellisoft/Electronic Arts) added speed regulation, joypad controls, added ButtonWait, skipped code protection completely - Info - Image
7 Cities Of Gold - [improved] - (Ozark Softscape/Electronic Arts) fixed issue for 68000/68010 - Info
California Games - [improved] - (World of Wonders) correct DMA channels enabled, modulo problems fixed by correcting DDFSTOP, byte writes to volume register fixed - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

