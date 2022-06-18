Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
autodocviewer.lha - development/utility - 1.4 - 124 KB - 15.06.2022 - AutoDoc viewer for OS4
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.9pFinal - 3 MB - 16.06.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.8 - 5 MB - 13.06.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
pixy.lha - graphics/edit - 1.0R4 - 7 MB - 17.06.2022 - Pixel editor new generation
rnopdf.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.5 - 6 MB - 10.06.2022 - Compact PDF viewer
deark.lha - utility/archive - 1.6.2 - 6 MB - 17.06.2022 - Extracting data from various file formats
amigainputanywhere.lha - utility/hardware - 2.5 - 303 KB - 13.06.2022 - Control mouse and keyboard with your gamepad
wet_update.lha - utility/workbench - 6.8 - 213 KB - 12.06.2022 - Wet weather software v6.8 patch
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
