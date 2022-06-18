Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1765341 (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Jun 17 2022
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1765162 (Network/Filesystem) 552 KB / Jun 17 2022
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1762162 (Office/Show) 5 MB / Jun 13 2022
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1763248 (Multimedia) 437 KB / Jun 12 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1763145 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jun 12 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1763146 (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Jun 12 2022
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1763147 (System/Datatypes) 159 KB / Jun 10 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.06.2022 - 09:21 by AndreasM
Back to previous page