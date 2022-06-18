Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Unreal Tournament 2003 PC Games 11/2002 - 17.06.2022
Unreal Tournament 2004 PC Games 5/2004 - 17.06.2022
Afrika Korps vs. Desert Rats PC Games 3/2004 - 17.06.2022
Sacred PC Games 5/2004 - 17.06.2022
Schizm II: Trügerische Wahrheit PC Games 5/2004 - 17.06.2022
Doom II: Hell on Earth PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Legend of Kyrandia, The: Book 3: Malcolm's Revenge PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Arcade Pool PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
SimClassics: Maxis Collections 1 PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Vision 2 PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Chaos Engine, The PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates of Infinity PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Micro Machines PC Games 12/94 - 17.06.2022
Computer Magazin 1/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 3/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 4/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 5/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 6/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 7/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 8/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 9/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 10/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 11/85 - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin 12/85 - 16.06.2022
Console XS Nr. 1 Erstausgabe - 16.06.2022
Console XS Nr. 2 - 16.06.2022
Console XS Nr. 4 Letzte Ausgabe - 16.06.2022
Computer Magazin SH Prog - 16.06.2022
System Shock ASM 12/94 - 12.06.2022
Inferno: The Odyssey Continues ASM 12/94 - 12.06.2022
Captain Zins ASM 12/94 - 12.06.2022
Fußball Total! ASM 12/94 - 12.06.2022
Psychotron, The ASM 12/94 - 12.06.2022
Transport Tycoon ASM 12/94 - 12.06.2022
Ruff 'n' Tumble ASM 11/94 - 12.06.2022
Doom II: Hell on Earth ASM 11/94 - 12.06.2022
Cedric ASM 11/94 - 12.06.2022
Hurra Deutschland ASM 11/94 - 12.06.2022
ranTrainer ASM 2/95 - 12.06.2022
King's Quest VII: Die Prinzlose Braut ASM 2/95 - 12.06.2022
Clou!, Der: Profidisk ASM 2/95 - 12.06.2022
All New World of Lemmings ASM 2/95 - 12.06.2022
Iron Angel ASM 10/94 - 12.06.2022
Halo 2 Man!ac 1/2005 - 11.06.2022
Gungriffon: Allied Strike Man!ac 6/2005 - 11.06.2022
Doom 3 Man!ac 4/2005 - 11.06.2022
Dead or Alive 3 Man!ac 4/2002 - 11.06.2022
Civilization II Man!ac 3/99 - 11.06.2022
Dancing Stage Unleashed 2 Man!ac 6/2005 - 11.06.2022
I-War Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Madden NFL 96 Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Supercross 3D Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
PGA Tour Golf 486 Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Primal Rage Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Project: Horned Owl Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Gargoyles Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Mystaria: The Realms of Lore Man!ac 3/96 - 11.06.2022
Published 18.06.2022 - 09:21 by AndreasM
