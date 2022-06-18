Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reunion - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reunion - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Electronic Horizons - Update the developer page
Palomax - Update the publisher page
Flashback - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Flashback - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Falcon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Falcon - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Eye Of The Beholder II: The Legend Of Darkmoon - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Eye Of The Beholder II: The Legend Of Darkmoon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dune - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dune - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
DragonStrike - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
DragonStrike - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
DragonStrike - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
DragonStrike - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
DragonStrike - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
DragonStrike - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Deep Space - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Deep Space - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Conflict: Europe - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Conflict: Europe - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Holiday Lemmings 1993 / Christmas Lemmings '93 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Holiday Lemmings 1993 / Christmas Lemmings '93 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Championship Golf: The Great Courses Of The World Volume 1 - Pebble Beach / G.F.L. Championship Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Championship Golf: The Great Courses Of The World Volume 1 - Pebble Beach / G.F.L. Championship Golf - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Creepy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Bard's Tale II, The: The Destiny Knight - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Bard's Tale II, The: The Destiny Knight - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Manchester United Premier League Champions 1994-95 Season Data Disk - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Manchester United Premier League Champions: Season 94-95 - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Manchester United: Premier League Champions - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
B-17 Flying Fortress - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
B-17 Flying Fortress - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Steve Postma - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
B-17 Flying Fortress - Upload 0 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Steve Postma - Create one new publisher page
Mark Pfeifer - Create one new artist page
Rob Westgate - Create one new artist page
Bob Postma - Create one new artist page
Lords Of Time - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Anarchy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Anarchy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyber Kick - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cyber Empires - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cyber Empires - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Curse Of The Azure Bonds - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cubit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Wave - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crime Wave - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crime City - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Creepy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Creepy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crazy Cars II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Crazy Cars II - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Crazy Cars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Crazy Cars - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Crash Garrett - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Count Duckula In No Sax Please - We're Egyptian / Count Duckula: No Sax Please - We're Egyptian - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cosmostruction - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cosmic Relief: Prof. Renegade To The Rescue - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Conquests Of The Longbow / Legend Of Robin Hood, The: Conquests Of The Longbow - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Conquests Of The Longbow / Legend Of Robin Hood, The: Conquests Of The Longbow - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Conquests Of Camelot: The Search For The Grail - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager: The New 1995/1996 Season Data Disk - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Create one new game page - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Conquestador - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Conquestador - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Conquestador - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Conflict: Korea - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Computer Hits Volume 2 - Update the Game manual comments -
MAX (Maximum Action Xtra) - Update the Game manual comments -
Diabolik 01: Inafferrabile Criminale - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Elfmania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bump 'n' Burn - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Bump 'n' Burn - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Combo Racer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Combo Racer - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colossus Chess X - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Colonization - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Cohort: Fighting For Rome / Fighting For Rome - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cloud Kingdoms - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Clockwiser - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Clockwiser - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Clockwiser - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Clever & Smart - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Clever & Smart - Upload 4 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Classic Invaders - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Civilization - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Civilization - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Civilization - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Civilization - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick Supporter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Circus Attractions - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Circus Attractions - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Chuck Rock II: Son Of Chuck - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Chuck Rock II: Son Of Chuck - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Chubby Gristle - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Chrono Quest II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chrono Quest - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Christoph Kolumbus - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Christoph Kolumbus - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Christoph Kolumbus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Christoph Kolumbus - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
California Games II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
California Games II - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
California Games II - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
California Games II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Novotrade - Update the developer page
Chicago 90 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Chicago 90 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Chart Attack - Update the Game manual comments -
Dungeon Master & Chaos Strikes Back - Update the Game manual comments -
Champions Of Krynn - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Chamber Of The Sci-Mutant Priestess - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Centurion: Defender Of Rome - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Centurion: Defender Of Rome - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
CaveMania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Castles II: Siege And Conquest - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Castle Of Dr. Brain - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Castle Master - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castle Master - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castlevania - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castlevania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cartoon Collection - Update the Game manual comments -
Dynamo / Captain Dynamo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Captain Blood - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Captain Blood - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Capone - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Capcom Collection - Update the Game manual comments -
Capcom Collection - Upload 1 Game manual -
Cap'n Carnage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Campaign - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
