Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Goblinking_Eduard.zip - Public_doma... - game/shoot - 313K - Goblinking_Eduard - (readme)
RNOPDF.lha - 1.5 - gfx/show - 5.7M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
RNOPDF_OS3.lha - 1.5 - gfx/show - 15M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
RNOPDF_OS4.lha - 1.5 - gfx/show - 6.5M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
wet_update.lha - 6.8 - util/wb - 213K - Wet weather info v6.7 patch - (readme)
WhatIFF1.05.lha - - mags/misc - 494K - What IFF? #1.05-June-2022 - (readme)
Deark.lha - 1.6.2 - util/arc - 2.9M - Extract data from various file formats - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.8 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.8 - misc/emu - 4.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiQuake2_AGA.lha - 1.35 - game/shoot - 1.1M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II - (readme)
AmiQuake2_RTG.lha - 1.35 - game/shoot - 1.0M - Amiga port of Yamagi Quake II - (readme)
qoi-datatype.lha - 0.6 - util/dtype - 11K - Datatype for the Quite OK Image Format - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.8 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.276 - util/wb - 23K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
pfetch.lha - 0.6.0 - util/moni - 18K - Pretty fetch for MorphOS - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.24 - game/shoot - 662K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.33 - game/shoot - 663K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
gimastermind.lha - - game/wb - 201K - GI Master Mind - (readme)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip - 1.0 Beta - text/pfont - 1.3M - NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) - (readme)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip - 1.0 Beta - text/bfont - 1.5M - NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) - (readme)
NetFS-revised.lha - 3.1 - comm/net - 553K - Remote filesystem & AREXX between Amigas - (readme)
qoi.lha - - gfx/conv - 170K - Quite OK Image benchmark/converter - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 18.06.2022 - 09:21 by AndreasM
Back to previous page