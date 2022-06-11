Scorpion Engine 2022.4 für Amiga ist jetzt erhältlich, gesponsert von @cannonretro und unseren großzügigen Patreon-Unterstützern.
Drei neue Beispiele.
Palettenmanipulation in Echtzeit.
Neue Rendermodi für Schauspieler.
Verbesserte Parallaxenkontrolle.
Diverse Fehlerbehebungen und Optimierungen.
https://github.com/earok/scorpion-editor-demos
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Scorpion Engine 2022.4 veröffentlicht
Published 11.06.2022 - 18:13 by AndreasM
Back to previous page