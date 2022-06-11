und es ist ein Hattrick! Nachdem wir David Pleasance und Dixon Wu von Retro HK interviewt haben, ist hier schon unsere neue Folge! Diesmal mit Uni Joy, deruns erklärt, wie man 2022 einen neuen Joystick herstellt. Das UNITHOR-Projekt ist sehr ehrgeizig und vielversprechend! Das Interview beginnt bei 3:47 Minuten! Viel Vergnügen!
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2022/06/09/ ... 1-uni-joy/
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Podcast Episode #141 - Uni-Joys UNITHOR Joystick Projekt
Podcast Episode #141 - Uni-Joys UNITHOR Joystick Projekt
Published 11.06.2022 - 18:10
Back to previous page