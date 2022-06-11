Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
warpjpegdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.16 - 331 KB - 04.06.2022 - JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.16
warppngdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.25 - 159 KB - 04.06.2022 - PNG image datatype V45.25
warppsddt.lha - datatype/image - 45.7 - 71 KB - 04.06.2022 - Adobe Photoshop datatype V45.7
oo.lha - development/library - 2.5 - 2 MB - 08.06.2022 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.73 - 5 MB - 07.06.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
igame_deu.lha - game/utility - 1.0 - 133 KB - 07.06.2022 - german catalog & Logo for igame 2.1
rnopdf.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.5 - 6 MB - 10.06.2022 - Compact PDF viewer
download.lha - network/ftp - 1.6 - 45 KB - 08.06.2022 - File download utility: http, https and ftp
upload.lha - network/ftp - 1.2 - 27 KB - 08.06.2022 - File upload utility (FTP)
httphandler.lha - network/misc - 1.11 - 88 KB - 05.06.2022 - HTTP: device for accessing web-hosted files
ign-addon-ods.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.35 - 208 KB - 08.06.2022 - Ignition addon for access ods-files
ignition-src.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.20 - 1 MB - 08.06.2022 - A modern spreadsheet (source)
ignition.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.20 - 5 MB - 08.06.2022 - A modern spreadsheet
avalanche_deu.lha - utility/archive - 1.0 - 11 KB - 05.06.2022 - german catalog for Avalanche 1.6
avalanche_es.lha - utility/archive - 1.1 - 3 KB - 03.06.2022 - Spanish translation for Avalanche
amigainputanywhere.lha - utility/hardware - 2.4 - 137 KB - 09.06.2022 - Control mouse and keyboard with your gamepad
igame.lha - utility/misc - 2.1 - 318 KB - 04.06.2022 - Frontend for WHDLoad games and demos
jasspa-memacs.lha - utility/text - 1.2 - 2 MB - 05.06.2022 - JASSPA MicroEmacs under AmiCygnix 1.6
inputtest.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 1 MB - 05.06.2022 - Test input devices assigned to LowLevel
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 11.06.2022 - 10:37 by AndreasM
