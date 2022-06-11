Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1762162 (Office/Show) 5 MB / Jun 10 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1761173 (System/Ambient/Commodities) 80 KB / Jun 07 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760983 (Audio/Players) 28 MB / Jun 06 2022
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760976 (Network/Web) 26 MB / Jun 06 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760633 (Text/Edit) 155 KB / Jun 05 2022
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760632 (System/Library/SSL) 3 MB / Jun 05 2022
Alper Sönmez http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760630 (Games/Think) 121 KB / Jun 05 2022
Alper Sönmez http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760631 (Games/Think) 76 KB / Jun 05 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1760629 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jun 05 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707624 (Emulation) 12 MB / Jun 05 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1689319 (Games/Adventure) 194 MB / Jun 05 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 11.06.2022 - 10:37 by AndreasM
