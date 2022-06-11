 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 11.06.2022 - 10:37 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS - 1996
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1987 Baseball Stats - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1987 Baseball Stats - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball: The Commissioner's Disk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Crash Landing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
BloodNet: A Cyberpunk Gothic - Update the game page - ECS - 1995
Lawrence Schick - Create one new artist page
Laura Kampo - Create one new artist page
John Antinori - Create one new artist page
Kelly Vadas - Create one new artist page
Bill Petras - Create one new artist page
Quinno Martin - Create one new artist page
Thomas Howell - Create one new artist page
Teeny Weeny Games - Create one new developer page
BloodNet: A Cyberpunk Gothic - Update the Game manual comments - ECS - 1995
BloodNet: A Cyberpunk Gothic - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS - 1995
Blitzkrieg / Blitzkrieg May 1940 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blitzkrieg / Blitzkrieg May 1940 - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blitzkrieg / Blitzkrieg May 1940 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tracon II: Western Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Pacific Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: European Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Eastern Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Central Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Canadian Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Australian Region Data - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Angst / Paranoia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Angst / Paranoia - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Angst / Paranoia - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Attacks - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Attacks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
17 + 4 (OASE) - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
17 + 4 (OASE) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Intelligent Strategy Games 10 / 10 Intelligent Strategy Games - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Intelligent Strategy Games 10 / 10 Intelligent Strategy Games - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wrath Of The Demon - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Turrican - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Trivial Pursuit / Trivial Pursuit: The CDTV Edition - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 1992
Trivial Pursuit / Trivial Pursuit: The CDTV Edition - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 1992
Trivial Pursuit / Trivial Pursuit: The CDTV Edition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 1992
Trivial Pursuit / Trivial Pursuit: The CDTV Edition - Update the Game manual comments - AmigaCD, CDTV, ECS, OCS - 1992
Thomas' Snowsuit - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Paper Bag Princess, The - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Team Yankee - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Team Yankee - Upload 1 Game manual - CDTV - 1992
Tale Of Peter Rabbit, The - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Tale Of Peter Rabbit, The - Upload 1 Game manual - CDTV - 1992
Sim City - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Sherlock Holmes, Consulting Detective - Upload 1 Game manual - CDTV - 1991
Sherlock Holmes, Consulting Detective - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - CDTV - 1991
Sherlock Holmes, Consulting Detective - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Sherlock Holmes, Consulting Detective - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Scary Poems For Rotten Kids - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Musicolor - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Update the game page - ECS - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2 (Alternative) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '97-'98 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Mud Puddle - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Moving Gives Me A Stomach Ache - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Logical - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Lemmings - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
E.S.S. Mega - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Banshee - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CD32 - 1994
Curse Of RA, The / RA - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Classic Board Games - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Cinderella: The Original Fairy Tale - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
Case Of The Cautious Condor, The - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Long Hard Day On The Ranch, A - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Diggers - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - 1993
Diggers - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1993
Big Picture, The - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Big Picture, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1993
Prehistoric Tale, A - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Worms - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Worms - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1995
Wendetta 2175 - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Gloom 3: Zombie Edition / Ultimate Gloom - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, RTG - 1997
Gloom 3: Zombie Edition / Ultimate Gloom - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, RTG - 1997
Trivial Pursuit / Trivial Pursuit: The CD32 Edition - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Trivial Pursuit / Trivial Pursuit: The CD32 Edition - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Airball - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Airball - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Arcade Smash Hits / Sega Arcade Smash Hits - Update the Game manual comments -
Arcade Smash Hits / Sega Arcade Smash Hits - Upload 1 Game manual -
African Raiders-01 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
African Raiders-01 - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Update the Game manual comments - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Upload 1 Box scan picture - CD32
Prehistoric Tale, A - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fighter Duel Pro Flight Recorder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oh No! More Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Terrain Editor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Populous - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Populous World Editor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventure Construction Set - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Adventure Construction Set - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Total Carnage - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Top Gear 2 - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Top Gear 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Top Gear 2 - Upload 0 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Top Gear 2 - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Speris Legacy, The - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1996
Fighter Duel Pro - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Discovery: Geography - Update the game page - OCS
African Rainforest, The: A My Paint Coloring Book - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Thomas The Tank Engine & Friends: Electronic Paint Box - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sooty Paint - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Syndicate - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Super Putty - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Amiga CD Football / Amiga CD32 Sports Football / Amiga CDTV Sports Football / TV Sports Football 2 - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Amiga CD Football / Amiga CD32 Sports Football / Amiga CDTV Sports Football / TV Sports Football 2 - Upload 3 Game manual - CD32 - 1993
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1995
Skeleton Krew - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Shadow Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Sensible Soccer: European Champions v1.1 (92/93 Edition) - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Seek And Destroy - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32
Magic Island: The Secret Of Stones - Update the game page - CD32
Ryder Cup: Johnnie Walker - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Ryder Cup: Johnnie Walker - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1993
Roadkill - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Roadkill - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Ultimate Soccer Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ultimate Soccer Manager Mid Season Update - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5 96/97 Season - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Professional Football Masters / Football Masters Version 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tracksuit Manager 2 (Alternative) - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Tracksuit Manager 2: Season '96-'97 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 1996
Rise Of The Robots - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Rise Of The Robots - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Rise Of The Robots - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Alien Breed '92 SE & Qwak - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Power Drive - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
PGA European Tour - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
PGA European Tour - Upload 2 Game manual - CD32 - 1995
X-Men: Ravages Of The Apocalypse - Update the game page - AGA, RTG - 1998
World Class Leader Board - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
World Class Leader Board Famous Courses Of The World Vol. 2 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
UMS II Scenario Disk Two: Napoleon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
UMS II Scenario Disk One - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
UMS II (Universal Military Simulator II): Nations At War - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tracon II: Western Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Pacific Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: European Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Eastern Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Central Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Canadian Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II: Australian Region Data - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tracon II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Strip Poker II Data Disk III: Gina & Holly - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker II Data Disk II: Jack & Samantha - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Sim City Architecture 2: Ancient Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Architecture 1: Future Cities - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Q-Zone - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
1990 - 95's Data Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Oh Yes... More Worms! - Update the game page - AmigaCD - 1996
Quake (clickBOOM/PXL) - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
Quake (Open Source) - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2000
Malice - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1998
Kick Off 3: European Challenge - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Kick Off 3: European Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kick Off 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kick Off 2: Winning Tactics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kick Off 2: The Final Whistle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jack Nicklaus Course Designers Clip Art Volume 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jack Nicklaus' Unlimited Course Design - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Femme Fatale Data Disk 2: Fall 1989 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Femme Fatale Data Disk 1: Summer 1989 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mean 18 Course Disk: Famous European Courses - Update the game page - OCS
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page