Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
httphandler.lha - 1.11 - comm/www - 88K - HTTP: device for accessing web files - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.018 - game/misc - 6.6M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.5.5 - game/misc - 135K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
WarpPNGdt.lha - 45.25 - util/dtype - 159K - PNG image datatype V45.25 - (readme)
iGame-v2.1.lha - 2.1 - util/misc - 318K - Frontend for WHDLoad - (readme)
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha - 4.42 - game/role - 18M - Implementation of Tunnels & Trolls RPG - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.10 - dev/misc - 2.3M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.73 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.73 - misc/emu - 4.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
ign-addon-ods.lha - 0.35 - biz/spread - 208K - ignition addon for access ods-files - (readme)
ignition-src.lha - 1.20 - biz/spread - 1.2M - Sourcecode ignition 1.20 - (readme)
ignition.lha - 1.20 - biz/spread - 4.9M - a modern spreadsheet - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 3.2 beta: - util/misc - 671K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
TinyInvaders.lha - 2.7 optimiz... - game/shoot - 1.7M - SPACE INVADERS poor clone in development - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.73 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Amix550.lha - 5.5.0 - comm/amiex - 1.0M - AmiExpress BBS system redeveloped in E - (readme)
avalanche1_6_german.lha - 1.0 - util/pack - 11K - Avalanche German Catalog - (readme)
igame_german_cat.lha - - util/misc - 133K - iGame german Catalog & new iGame-Logo - (readme)
Goblinking_Eduard.zip - Public_doma... - game/shoot - 313K - Goblinking_Eduard - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 11.06.2022 - 10:37 by AndreasM
