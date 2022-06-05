 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 05.06.2022 - 10:02 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Unicode Attac by Five Finger Punch | Amiga OCS Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x31cRPHUT-U


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Green Beret Demo WIP - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv92Hynxu1o


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Spheroid demo - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVtORj8Rt8k


amigang: Ami500 a Cosmic Thing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuNXDX9onyc


Yolanda - The ultimate challenge! Amigos: Everything Amiga 354

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Nas2Vnl4iY


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 from hell P2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYRBWqiohW8


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 from hell P3 final

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtAFTpdXwBY


Hold and Modify: Did You Know Your Amiga Could Do This?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGC-SjKDkMk


it's a P/XEL thing: The Best Mod Hack for the A500 mini & testing some Viewer Recommendations | Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPA8KTdzXoQ


Donald Duck's Playground Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RALFXN5tBLg


Aquaventura Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cioUcrBmkQ


Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-ogi1t_W6w


Ms Mad Lemon: What's Inside the Amiga 500?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBpJmOMCzCQ


Episode 01 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Sample Pong Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLjgkNcl_Zk


Pretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - Amiga Play - Beste Spiele 1993 [re.read] 03.05.2022 [German/Deutsch]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqTPIC8mSis


RetroGamingMusic: Prehistoric Tale intro, Jochen Hippel / Nearly There, Jogeir Liljedahl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2luwI1lvl54


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Amaze - Dreamin' (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFm_TEoB_CQ


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crusaders & Deadline - Gathering 1992 reminder (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eup7bgn09s&t=15s


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tristar & Red Sector Inc. - Athanor II cracktro (2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oan8v-B4Tto


Saberman: PC/Commodore Amiga -=Daemon Claw Origins of Nnar=- demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5mtthFfMSw


Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Duckstroma=- demo v.2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQo3yZ85_QQ


Scene World Podcast Episode #139 - David Pleasance: the German version of Commodore:The Inside Story

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPIQlXwHznY

