Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Unicode Attac by Five Finger Punch | Amiga OCS DemoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Green Beret Demo WIP - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Spheroid demo - Commodore Amiga - 720amigang: Ami500 a Cosmic ThingYolanda - The ultimate challenge! Amigos: Everything Amiga 354Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 from hell P2Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 from hell P3 finalHold and Modify: Did You Know Your Amiga Could Do This?it's a P/XEL thing: The Best Mod Hack for the A500 mini & testing some Viewer Recommendations | Part 2Donald Duck's Playground Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAquaventura Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageIndiana Jones And The Last Crusade Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMs Mad Lemon: What's Inside the Amiga 500?Episode 01 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Sample Pong GamePretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - Amiga Play - Beste Spiele 1993 [re.read] 03.05.2022 [German/Deutsch]RetroGamingMusic: Prehistoric Tale intro, Jochen Hippel / Nearly There, Jogeir Liljedahlrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Amaze - Dreamin' (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crusaders & Deadline - Gathering 1992 reminder (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tristar & Red Sector Inc. - Athanor II cracktro (2021)Saberman: PC/Commodore Amiga -=Daemon Claw Origins of Nnar=- demoSaberman: Commodore Amiga -=Duckstroma=- demo v.2Scene World Podcast Episode #139 - David Pleasance: the German version of Commodore:The Inside Story