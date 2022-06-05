Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Unicode Attac by Five Finger Punch | Amiga OCS Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x31cRPHUT-U
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Green Beret Demo WIP - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv92Hynxu1o
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Spheroid demo - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVtORj8Rt8k
amigang: Ami500 a Cosmic Thing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuNXDX9onyc
Yolanda - The ultimate challenge! Amigos: Everything Amiga 354
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Nas2Vnl4iY
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 from hell P2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYRBWqiohW8
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 from hell P3 final
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtAFTpdXwBY
Hold and Modify: Did You Know Your Amiga Could Do This?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGC-SjKDkMk
it's a P/XEL thing: The Best Mod Hack for the A500 mini & testing some Viewer Recommendations | Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPA8KTdzXoQ
Donald Duck's Playground Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RALFXN5tBLg
Aquaventura Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cioUcrBmkQ
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-ogi1t_W6w
Ms Mad Lemon: What's Inside the Amiga 500?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBpJmOMCzCQ
Episode 01 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Sample Pong Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLjgkNcl_Zk
Pretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - Amiga Play - Beste Spiele 1993 [re.read] 03.05.2022 [German/Deutsch]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqTPIC8mSis
RetroGamingMusic: Prehistoric Tale intro, Jochen Hippel / Nearly There, Jogeir Liljedahl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2luwI1lvl54
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Amaze - Dreamin' (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFm_TEoB_CQ
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crusaders & Deadline - Gathering 1992 reminder (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eup7bgn09s&t=15s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tristar & Red Sector Inc. - Athanor II cracktro (2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oan8v-B4Tto
Saberman: PC/Commodore Amiga -=Daemon Claw Origins of Nnar=- demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5mtthFfMSw
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Duckstroma=- demo v.2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQo3yZ85_QQ
Scene World Podcast Episode #139 - David Pleasance: the German version of Commodore:The Inside Story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPIQlXwHznY
