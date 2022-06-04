 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 04.06.2022 - 09:45 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

<font size="+1]New WHDLoad V18.8</font> released, please check History for changes - [] -
Lotus 2 - [improved] - (Magnetic Fields/Gremlin) another Lotus Trilogy (CD) version supported, new install script - Info
Carnage - [updated] - (Zeppelin Games/Warped Minds) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, OSEmu no longer needed, access faults fixed, blitter waits added, 68000 quitkey support, new install script - Info
Sharkeys Moll - [updated] - (Zeppelin Games) patch redone, keyboard problems fixed, CPU dependent delays fixed, more trainer options, new install script - Info - Image
2 Unlimited - [improved] - (Scoopex) stack problem that occured on some machines fixed - Info - Image
Pinball Mania - [improved] - (21st Century Entertainment) full joypad control, running from fast memory - Info
PGA Tour Golf - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) patch now supports NTSC mode - Info
Space Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) removed copy protection - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

