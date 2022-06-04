Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
oo.lha - development/library - 2.4 - 2 MB - 27.05.2022 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
revflex.lha - development/misc - 1.0 - 34 KB - 27.05.2022 - Flexible Version Bumper for any language
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.72 - 5 MB - 30.05.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
aminonogrampackeditor.lha - game/puzzle - 0.4b - 76 KB - 27.05.2022 - Pack Editor for AmiNonogram
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 1.6 - 74 KB - 01.06.2022 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
avalanche_es.lha - utility/archive - 1.1 - 3 KB - 03.06.2022 - Spanish translation for Avalanche
avalanche_ita.lha - utility/archive - 1.6 - 5 KB - 01.06.2022 - Italian translation for Avalanche
lharchiver.lha - utility/archive - 1.2 - 5 MB - 31.05.2022 - Create LhA archives intuitively
