Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Battlefield: Vietnam PC Games 5/2004 - 03.06.2022
Battlefield 2 PC Games 8/2005 - 03.06.2022
Joint Operations: Typhoon Rising PC Games 8/2004 - 03.06.2022
Söldner: Secret Wars PC Games 7/2004 - 03.06.2022
Alone in the Dark 3 PC Games 3/95 - 03.06.2022
Virtuoso PC Games 3/95 - 03.06.2022
Sage von Nietoom, Die PC Games 4/95 - 03.06.2022
Guilty PC Games 4/95 - 03.06.2022
Hardball 4 PC Games 4/95 - 03.06.2022
Pirates! Gold PC Games 4/95 - 03.06.2022
Sinaria: Lost in Space PC Games 4/95 - 03.06.2022
Prototype PC Games 5/95 - 03.06.2022
Schöne und das Biest, Die PC Games 9/93 - 03.06.2022
Prehistorik 2 PC Games 9/93 - 03.06.2022
Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch PC Games 9/93 - 03.06.2022
Kult-Musik: Roger Universe Earth Express - 31.05.2022
Clou!, Der PC Games 10/94 - 29.05.2022
Police Quest 4: Open Season PC Games 10/94 - 29.05.2022
Simon the Sorcerer PC Games 10/94 - 29.05.2022
F1 PC Games 10/94 - 29.05.2022
Dark Legions PC Games 10/94 - 29.05.2022
Star Wars - Tie Fighter PC Games 9/94 - 29.05.2022
Kick Off 3: European Challenge PC Games 9/94 - 29.05.2022
D-Day: The Beginning of the End PC Games 9/94 - 29.05.2022
R.O.M. Gold Rings of Medusa PC Games 9/94 - 29.05.2022
Traffic Department 2192 PC Games 9/94 - 29.05.2022
Wari: The Ancient Game of Africa PC Games 9/94 - 29.05.2022
Perimeter: Die Wiedergeburt der Echtzeit-Strategie PC Games 7/2004 - 29.05.2022
Novasphere 13 PC Games 12/2004 - 29.05.2022
Microprose Formula One Grand Prix PC Games 2/93 - 29.05.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 04.06.2022
