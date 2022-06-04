Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Huey - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Othello (Oxford Softworks) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Othello (Oxford Softworks) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ultimate Soccer Manager Data Disks - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Data Disks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1996
Ultimate Soccer Manager Data Disks - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Hoyle's Book Of Games Volume 1 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 2: Solitaire - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hoversprint - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
HoverForce - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wormsigns - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Winning Post - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
War Wizard - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
War In The New Era Solar System - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Twist - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Trik Trak - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Teeny Weenys - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Splat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Smidge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Plebs - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Maths Monkey - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jetstrike Junior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Insectoids From Outer Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Contact - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bouncy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Aquakon - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Apache & Overdrive Demo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Teresa / House Guest - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Hotshot - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Hotel Detective - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Hot Rubber - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hostage: Rescue Mission - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Special Forces - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Special Forces - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sierra Soccer: World Challenge Edition - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dark Angel - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Dark Angel - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Shadowgate - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Shadowgate - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Legend Of Falconia: 25 Years Anniversary Collectors Edition - Update the game page - CD32, ECS - 2021
Hell Raiser - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Hopp Oder Top - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hattrick! - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
RenÃ© Bidstrup (Diablo/Budbrain^DENS Design) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Hooray For Henrietta - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray For Henrietta - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hooray For Henrietta - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Home Alone: The Computerized Coloring Book - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hollywood Hustler - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Hollywood Hustler - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
High Steel - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Herewith The Clues - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hellraider - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Heavy Metal Heroes - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Denny - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dungeon Master - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Campaign - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Heavy Metal - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hattrick! - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Hattrick! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Raimund Lingen - Create one new artist page
Marc OberhÃ¤user - Create one new artist page
Ralf Decker - Create one new artist page
Wolfgang Merkens - Create one new artist page
Approach Trainer - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Poker Nights: Teresa Personally / VTO Poker - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
HardBall! - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
HardBall! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Happy Monster - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Halley Project, The: A Mission In Our Solar System - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Gunboat - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gulp! - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gulp! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gloom Special Edition - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1999
Chris Murfin - Update the artist page
Gloom Special Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1990 Baseball Stats - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Whale's Voyage - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA
Vierzehn - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Strip Poker Live - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Strip Poker Live - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Nomansland - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Bases De L Ãcrit Niveau 6Ã¨me/3Ã¨me, Les - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bases De L'Anglais Niveau 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me, Les - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heart Of The Dragon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gunship: The Helicopter Simulation / Gunship: 21st Century Warrior Apache - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Ma$ter Mind - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vie Et Mort Des Dinosaures - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Sleepwalker Special Competition Edition - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Shapes And Colours - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
ADI Maths: 12/13 Years - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Grand Prix (Codemasters) / Super Grand Prix - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Conflict: The Middle East Simulation / Conflict: The Middle East Political Simulator - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bo Jackson Baseball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bo Jackson Baseball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bo Jackson Baseball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Earl Weaver Baseball: The Commissioner's Disk - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Golden Eagle - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Final Assault - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Meets Santa Claus - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alien Fires 2199 A.D. - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Alien Fires 2199 A.D. - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Alien Fires 2199 A.D. - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Alien Fires 2199 A.D. - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Gold Of The Realm - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Gold Of The Realm - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Gold Of The Americas: The Conquest Of The New World - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gnome Alone - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1988 Baseball Stats - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1988
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1990 Baseball Stats - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Earl Weaver Baseball - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1990 Baseball Stats - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
TeenAgent - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1996
TeenAgent - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1996
TeenAgent - Update the game page - ECS - 1996
TeenAgent - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 1996
TeenAgent - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 1996
GlÃ¼cksrad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlÃ¼cksrad - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlÃ¼cksrad - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
AstÃ©rix And The Magic Carpet / AstÃ©rix Im Morgenland / AstÃ©rix Chez RahÃ zade - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
AstÃ©rix And The Magic Carpet / AstÃ©rix Im Morgenland / AstÃ©rix Chez RahÃ zade - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Gilbert: Escape From Drill - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Apidya - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apidya - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mindfighter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Mindfighter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Payback - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2001
Payback - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2001
Payback - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2001
Payback - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2001
Sensible World Of Soccer '96/'97 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Sensible World Of Soccer '96/'97 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Telekommando, Das - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Telekommando, Das - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brain Man - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brain Man - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Brain Man - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bombmania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bombmania - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bombmania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
C. Deiter - Update the artist page
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Imperator: Master Of Rome - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1989 Baseball Stats - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1989 Baseball Stats - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1989 Baseball Stats - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1988 Baseball Stats - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1988
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1988 Baseball Stats - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1986 Baseball Stats - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1986 Baseball Stats - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1987
Earl Weaver Baseball: 1986 Baseball Stats - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1987
Gridiron! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Falcon Mission Disk Volume II: Operation Firefight - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Falcon Mission Disk Volume II: Operation Firefight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Axe Of Rage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Axe Of Rage - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
DeathBringer (Spotlight) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
DeathBringer (Spotlight) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, The - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Quadralien - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Quadralien - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Skyfox II: The Cygnus Conflict - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Wishbringer - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Worlds At War: Conflict In The Cosmos - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Worlds At War: Conflict In The Cosmos - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Worlds At War: Conflict In The Cosmos - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blade - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Victor Loomes / VL: Das Spiel - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tricky-Quiky-Games: Die Suche Nach Den Verschollenen Seiten - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tricky-Quiky-Games: Die Suche Nach Den Verschollenen Seiten - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Telekommando Kehrt ZurÃ¼ck, Das - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Telekommando Kehrt ZurÃ¼ck, Das - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Telekommando Kehrt ZurÃ¼ck, Das - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Skyworker - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
