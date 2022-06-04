Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiNonogramPackEditor.lha - 0.4b - game/think - 76K - AmiNonogramPackEditor - (readme)
RevFlex.lha - V1.0 - dev/misc - 34K - Flexible Version Bumper for any language - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.72 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.72 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
anaiis_massive.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 44K - Massive release 1.22 - (readme)
BiedronkaZuzia.lha - 1.5 - game/misc - 1.3M - GAME WITHOUT VIOLENCE for small children - (readme)
LHArchiver.lha - 1.2 - util/arc - 4.6M - create lha archives intuitively - (readme)
MasterOfPuppets.lha - - mods/pro - 123K - Protracker module by Omen - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 47.5 - util/libs - 750K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuMin.lha - 47.5 - util/libs - 69K - Minimal MuLib archive for redistribution - (readme)
PyPlayer.zip - 0.02.50 - dev/src - 1.1M - Audio Player for Python 1.4.0 to 3.10.4. - (readme)
ScreamBar.lha - 1.2 - util/wb - 41K - Screenbar plug-in for AmiNetRadio - (readme)
Viaduct-1.5.lha - 1.5 - misc/emu - 93K - RTG-aware PCWindow clone for Bridgeboards - (readme)
xvslibrary.lha - 33.47 - util/virus - 101K - External Virus Scanner Library v33.47 - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 1.6 - util/arc - 74K - ReAction unarchive GUI for xfd/xadmaster - (readme)
IntsyPX.lha - 1.0 - text/bfont - 4K - A complete 8pt font. - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.72 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
F1GP2022Carset.lha - 0.1 MON - game/data - 9K - 2022 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
WBTicTacToe.lha - 2.1 - game/wb - 100K - Tic-Tac-Toe for WB, up to 4 dimensions - (readme)
httphandler.lha - 1.11 - comm/www - 88K - HTTP: device for accessing web files - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.018 - game/misc - 6.6M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 04.06.2022 - 09:45 by AndreasM
