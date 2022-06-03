Games That Werent schreibt:
Geometry war ein Arbeitstitel für ein neues Puzzlespiel, das Ende 1992 von Thalamus auf dem Commodore Amiga veröffentlicht werden sollte.
Was vielleicht überraschend war, war, wie einfach das Spiel aussah, so dass Thalamus es für die Veröffentlichung in Betracht zog. Es sah nicht viel anders aus als etwas, das man in einer PD-Bibliothek finden könnte.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2022/06 ... more-21915
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games That Werent: Geometry
Published 03.06.2022 - 13:47 by AndreasM
Back to previous page