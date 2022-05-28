WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
PGA Tour Golf - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) patch now supports NTSC mode - Info
Space Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) removed copy protection - Info
2 Unlimited - [updated] - (Scoopex) patch redone, works with 0.5 MB chip memory, blitter waits added, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info - Image
Space Crusade - [improved] - (Gremlin) 68000 quitkey, fixed sound replay, added hints - Info
Mortal Kombat 2 - [fixed] - (Acclaim) access fault removed - Info
Extemporized - [updated] - (Digital) patch redone, works with 512k chip memory, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info - Image
Shuttle - [improved] - (Vektor Grafix/Virgin) using fastmemory, self-modifying code removed, sound fixed - Info
Red Zone - [improved] - (Psygnosis) fixed access fault, added option for cheat keys - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
