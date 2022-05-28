Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Cover: Head over Heels - 26.05.2022
Cover: Isle Of The Cursed Prophet, The - 26.05.2022
Cover: Lord Of Dragonspire, The - 26.05.2022
Cover: Shadow Over Hawksmill, The - 26.05.2022
Interview: Simon Hardy-Francis PC Games 2/93 - 26.05.2022
Artikel: Lucasfilm Games PC Games 2/93 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 226 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 227 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 228 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 229 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 230 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 231 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 232 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 233 - 26.05.2022
Secret of Monkey Island, The Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Joe Montana's NFL Football Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Bram Stoker's Dracula (Mega-CD) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Trolls in Crazyland, The Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Battleship (NES + GG) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Star Wars (JVC) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Sonic Spinball Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Super Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: Tournament Fighters Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Dune: Der Wüstenplanet Man!ac 2/94 - 25.05.2022
McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure Man!ac 2/94 - 25.05.2022
Prize Fighter Man!ac 2/94 - 25.05.2022
CD Direkt Austria Nr. 13 - 24.05.2022
PC Spiele Power Nr. 4 - 24.05.2022
RETURN Nr. 49 - 24.05.2022
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Steve Davis World Snooker ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Litti's Hot-Shot! ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Italy '90 Soccer ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
American Baseball ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
World Class Baseball ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Space Harrier II ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Winning Shot ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Battlehawks 1942 ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Police Quest: In Pursuit of the Death Angel ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Populous ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Othello Killer ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Prophecy ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Hydrogenese ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Earth 2160 PC Games 7/2005 - 22.05.2022
Alone in the Dark PC Games 1/93 - 22.05.2022
Might and Magic IV: Clouds of Xeen PC Games 1/93 - 22.05.2022
Tiny Skweeks PC Games 1/93 - 22.05.2022
Still Life PC Games 7/2005 - 22.05.2022
Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire PC Games 6/2005 - 22.05.2022
Screamball PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Ultimate Backgammon PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Grandmaster Chess (CD-ROM Edition) PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Sim Town PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Talisman PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Torin's Passage PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Loadstar: The Legend of Tully Bodine PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Rayman PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Tiny Toon Adventures: Cartoon Workshop Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Zen: Intergalactic Ninja (NES) Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Tiny Toon Adventures 2: Trouble in Wackyland Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Ultimate Stuntman, The Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Mortal Kombat Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: Tournament Fighters Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Jimmy Connors Tennis (NES) Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles III: Radical Rescue Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Zen: Intergalactic Ninja Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Dr. Franken II Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Sunset Riders Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Thunderhawk (Sega) Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 28.05.2022 - 07:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page