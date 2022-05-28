 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 28.05.2022 - 07:25 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Cover: Head over Heels - 26.05.2022
Cover: Isle Of The Cursed Prophet, The - 26.05.2022
Cover: Lord Of Dragonspire, The - 26.05.2022
Cover: Shadow Over Hawksmill, The - 26.05.2022
Interview: Simon Hardy-Francis PC Games 2/93 - 26.05.2022
Artikel: Lucasfilm Games PC Games 2/93 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 226 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 227 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 228 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 229 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 230 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 231 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 232 - 26.05.2022
Retro Gamer Nr. 233 - 26.05.2022
Secret of Monkey Island, The Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Joe Montana's NFL Football Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Bram Stoker's Dracula (Mega-CD) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Trolls in Crazyland, The Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Battleship (NES + GG) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Star Wars (JVC) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Sonic Spinball Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Super Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: Tournament Fighters Man!ac 1/94 - 25.05.2022
Dune: Der Wüstenplanet Man!ac 2/94 - 25.05.2022
McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure Man!ac 2/94 - 25.05.2022
Prize Fighter Man!ac 2/94 - 25.05.2022
CD Direkt Austria Nr. 13 - 24.05.2022
PC Spiele Power Nr. 4 - 24.05.2022
RETURN Nr. 49 - 24.05.2022
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Steve Davis World Snooker ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Litti's Hot-Shot! ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Italy '90 Soccer ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
American Baseball ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
World Class Baseball ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Space Harrier II ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Winning Shot ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Battlehawks 1942 ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Police Quest: In Pursuit of the Death Angel ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Populous ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Othello Killer ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Prophecy ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Hydrogenese ASM 7/89 - 23.05.2022
Earth 2160 PC Games 7/2005 - 22.05.2022
Alone in the Dark PC Games 1/93 - 22.05.2022
Might and Magic IV: Clouds of Xeen PC Games 1/93 - 22.05.2022
Tiny Skweeks PC Games 1/93 - 22.05.2022
Still Life PC Games 7/2005 - 22.05.2022
Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire PC Games 6/2005 - 22.05.2022
Screamball PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Ultimate Backgammon PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Grandmaster Chess (CD-ROM Edition) PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Sim Town PC Games 10/95 - 22.05.2022
Talisman PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Torin's Passage PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Loadstar: The Legend of Tully Bodine PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Rayman PC Games 1/96 - 22.05.2022
Tiny Toon Adventures: Cartoon Workshop Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Zen: Intergalactic Ninja (NES) Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Tiny Toon Adventures 2: Trouble in Wackyland Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Ultimate Stuntman, The Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Mortal Kombat Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: Tournament Fighters Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Jimmy Connors Tennis (NES) Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles III: Radical Rescue Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Zen: Intergalactic Ninja Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Dr. Franken II Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Sunset Riders Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
Thunderhawk (Sega) Man!ac 11/93 - 20.05.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

