Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dangerous Streets - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Curse Of RA, The / RA - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Clik Clak - Upload 44 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Chicago 90 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Cattivik: The Videogame - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bush Buck: A Global Treasure Hunt - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Botics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Big Deal, The - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Botics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bozuma - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Inviyya - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Botics - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Botics - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Project Neptune - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Black Sect - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sky Fighter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
QBall - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Tracker - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Star Ways - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Maniax - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Fireblaster - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Fireblaster - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Fireblaster - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Black Sect - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Best Of The Best: Championship Karate / Panza Kick Boxing 2 / Best Of The Best: Championship Karate - Panza Gold Edition - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Flying Shark - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Thomas' Snowsuit - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Scary Poems For Rotten Kids - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Long Hard Day On The Ranch, A - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
My Paint V1.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
My Paint V2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
My Paint V2.0 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
My Paint V1.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Cover Girl Strip Poker / Cover Girl Poker - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
My Paint CDTV - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Discis - Update the publisher page
Links: The Challenge Of Golf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Protector (Paradox) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Tale Of Peter Rabbit, The - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Paper Bag Princess, The - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Mud Puddle - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Moving Gives Me A Stomach Ache - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Protector (Paradox) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Protector (Paradox) - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Cinderella: The Original Fairy Tale - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Bard's Tale Construction Set, The - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Protector (Paradox) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Kick Off - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hell Raiser - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Bangkok Knights - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Protector (Paradox) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Arte De La Guerra, El / Ancient Art Of War, The - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Boggle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Boggle - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Topografie Europa - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Guldkorn Expressen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kalas Puffs Expressen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Topografie Europa - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Pinball Magic - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Thunderbolt - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Damocles: Mercenary II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Tiger - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Line Of Fire - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Babylonian Twins - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wanderer 3D - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Tusker - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tusker - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tracker - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Strange New World - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Star Ways - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Soccer Mania - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Storm Master - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Scenery Disk 9 (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
QBall - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Pro Sport Challenge - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Prison - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hell Raiser - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Genghis Khan / Genghis Khan: Conquests Of Love And War - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
GFL Championship Football - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1987
Future Shock - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Shock - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xenon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Bloodwych: The Extended Levels / Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bloodwych: The Extended Levels / Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Blastaball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1987
Reshoot - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2016
Reshoot R - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2019
F29 Retaliator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Crusader - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Manager, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Woodys World - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Woodys World - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Suicide Mission - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Suicide Mission - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Suicide Mission - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Manager, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Manager, The - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Drivin' Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drivin' Force - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crack - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Rampart - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rampart - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Katakis - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Katakis - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
F17 Challenge / F1 Challenge - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wreckers - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wreckers - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Inviyya - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Inviyya - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Reunion - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reunion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Arcade Action (Silica) - Update the Game manual comments -
Arcade Action (Silica) - Upload 1 Game manual -
Arcade Action (Silica) - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Arcade Action (Silica) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Delta Patrol - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1985
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2021
MeMO - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1997
Flight Of The Intruder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Flight Of The Intruder - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rogue Trooper - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barravento: O Mestre Da Capoeira - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Barravento: O Mestre Da Capoeira - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rogue Trooper - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jupiter's Masterdrive - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Falcon - Upload 1 Game manual - CDTV - 1991
SkillGrid - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA - 2019
SkillGrid - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2019
SkillGrid - Create one new game page - AGA - 2019
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Follix - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2021
Follix - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 28.05.2022 - 07:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page