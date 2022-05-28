 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.

The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 28.05.2022 - 07:25 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Pharaoh / Day Of The Pharaoh - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dangerous Streets - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Curse Of RA, The / RA - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Clik Clak - Upload 44 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Chicago 90 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Cattivik: The Videogame - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bush Buck: A Global Treasure Hunt - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Botics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Big Deal, The - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Botics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bozuma - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Inviyya - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Botics - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Botics - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Project Neptune - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Black Sect - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sky Fighter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
QBall - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Tracker - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Star Ways - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Maniax - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Fireblaster - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Fireblaster - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Fireblaster - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos In Andromeda: Eyes Of The Eagle - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Black Sect - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Best Of The Best: Championship Karate / Panza Kick Boxing 2 / Best Of The Best: Championship Karate - Panza Gold Edition - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Flying Shark - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Thomas' Snowsuit - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Scary Poems For Rotten Kids - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Long Hard Day On The Ranch, A - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
My Paint V1.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
My Paint V2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
My Paint V2.0 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
My Paint V1.0 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Cover Girl Strip Poker / Cover Girl Poker - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
My Paint CDTV - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Discis - Update the publisher page
Links: The Challenge Of Golf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Protector (Paradox) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Tale Of Peter Rabbit, The - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Paper Bag Princess, The - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Mud Puddle - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Moving Gives Me A Stomach Ache - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Protector (Paradox) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Protector (Paradox) - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Cinderella: The Original Fairy Tale - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Bard's Tale Construction Set, The - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Protector (Paradox) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Kick Off - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hell Raiser - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Bangkok Knights - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Protector (Paradox) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Arte De La Guerra, El / Ancient Art Of War, The - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Boggle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Boggle - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Topografie Europa - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Guldkorn Expressen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kalas Puffs Expressen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Topografie Europa - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Topografie Europa - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Pinball Magic - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Thunderbolt - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Damocles: Mercenary II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Tiger - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Line Of Fire - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dracula / Bram Stoker's Dracula - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Babylonian Twins - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wanderer 3D - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Tusker - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tusker - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tracker - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Strange New World - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Star Ways - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Soccer Mania - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Storm Master - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Scenery Disk 9 (Flight Simulator II & Jet) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
QBall - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Pro Sport Challenge - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Prison - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Kick Off - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Hyperdome - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hell Raiser - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hawkeye - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Go Player / Go: The European Computer Go Champion - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Genghis Khan / Genghis Khan: Conquests Of Love And War - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
GFL Championship Football - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1987
Future Shock - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Shock - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xenon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Bloodwych: The Extended Levels / Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bloodwych: The Extended Levels / Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Blastaball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1987
Reshoot - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2016
Reshoot R - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2019
F29 Retaliator - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Star Crusader - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Manager, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Woodys World - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Woodys World - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Picsou: Chasseur De TrÃ©sor / Joakim von Anka - SkattsÃ¶karen - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Suicide Mission - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Suicide Mission - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Suicide Mission - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Manager, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Manager, The - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Drivin' Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Drivin' Force - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crack - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Rampart - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rampart - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Katakis - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Katakis - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
F17 Challenge / F1 Challenge - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wreckers - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wreckers - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stormball - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Betrayal - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Inviyya - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Inviyya - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Reunion - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reunion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Arcade Action (Silica) - Update the Game manual comments -
Arcade Action (Silica) - Upload 1 Game manual -
Arcade Action (Silica) - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Arcade Action (Silica) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Delta Patrol - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1985
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2021
MeMO - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1997
Flight Of The Intruder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Flight Of The Intruder - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rogue Trooper - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barravento: O Mestre Da Capoeira - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Barravento: O Mestre Da Capoeira - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rogue Trooper - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: Eine Weltweite Schatzsuche - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jupiter's Masterdrive - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Falcon - Upload 1 Game manual - CDTV - 1991
SkillGrid - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA - 2019
SkillGrid - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2019
SkillGrid - Create one new game page - AGA - 2019
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Follix - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 2021
Follix - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page