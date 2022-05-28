Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiNonogram.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 121K - AmiNonogram - (readme)
asm-kurs6.lha - 1.0 - dev/asm - 473K - Assembly course, German - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.9 - gfx/edit - 51K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
blockmangets.lha - 1.0 - game/actio - 80K - Help Blockman eat. - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 2.2 - util/boot - 102K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.5.4 - game/misc - 135K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
modifile.lha - - dev/amos - 74K - File modifier written by AMOSPro - (readme)
proptopaz.lha - 1.1 - text/bfont - 3K - Proportional version of KS1.3 Topaz font - (readme)
7800basic.lha - 0.19 - dev/cross - 4.1M - BASIC-like language for Atari 7800 games - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.1-OS3.lha - 5.1 - util/libs - 3.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.1-OS4.lha - 5.1 - util/libs - 3.0M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.1-SDK.lha - 5.1 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
KONEY_KETAMUSKOLAR.lha - 1.0 - demo/sound - 236K - 40k Hardcore Music intro - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 1.8 - util/misc - 485K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
AbuSimbelProfanTFA_esp.lha - 1.1 - game/misc - 1.4M - Abu Simbel Profanation - TFA (UPDATE) - (readme)
FixDisk_18.lha - 1.8 - disk/salv - 40K - Disk Recovery Tool (1993) - (readme)
MrR_ranthom.lha - - mods/anakir - 510K - Ranthom - OctaMED module - (readme)
MrR_rotterdamn.lha - - mods/anakir - 416K - Rotterdamn - ProTracker module - (readme)
MrR_thehouse.lha - - mods/anakir - 369K - The Hardcore House - OctaMED module - (readme)
nextvi.lha - - text/edit - 155K - Next vi clone - (readme)
Crono_AROS.lha - 2.2 - biz/misc - 3.9M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_MorphOS.lha - 2.2 - biz/misc - 3.8M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
Crono_OS4.lha - 2.2 - biz/misc - 4.3M - Generator of printable calendars - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.011 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Rebirth) - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 3.1 beta: - util/misc - 672K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.71 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.71 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.71 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
F1GP2022Carset.lha - 0.1 ESP - game/data - 9K - 2022 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentysixth... - mus/misc - 160K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.015b - game/misc - 6.1M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
AmiNonogramPackEditor.lha - 0.4b - game/think - 76K - AmiNonogramPackEditor - (readme)
RevFlex.lha - V1.0 - dev/misc - 34K - Flexible Version Bumper for any language - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 28.05.2022 - 07:25 by AndreasM
Back to previous page