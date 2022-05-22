Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: USB Mouse Adapter for the Commodore Amiga Review - EP 124AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Jump Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720Take him to DETROIT! Amigos: Everything Amiga 352Amiten TV: New Amiga Game in 2022 - Emotiworld Final Beta Ver 1.1 Release.Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore CDTV!Hold and Modify: I probably don't mess this up? Amiga 500 HDMI!Hold and Modify: Play Amiga games after the pub closes?it's a P/XEL thing: New & Upcoming AMIGA Games in 2022 | Part 4/4Mickey Mouse The Computer Game Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAmiga Encounter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManga 303: Farmiga ( WIP 2022 Amiga )Manga 303: Dungeoneer TurboManga 303: Duckstroma 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Protracker 2.3F ( Amiga )Morgan Just Games: Car Vup - Hama Perler Bead Video - Amiga - CarVup - Core Design - MJGPhaze 101 - Showing games of the Dalek Attack Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)Pretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - ASM 5/94 [re.read] 19.04.2022 [German/Deutsch]Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - The EndeRavi Abbott: Amiga Rave Vibes DJ SetRetro und Games: Amiga Mini Firmware Update 1.1.1 getestet! (ADF, Hot Crop, Controller Swap)Retro und Games: Amiga 500 vs The A500 Mini vs Raspberry Pi (Amiberry) Kampf der Giganten!RetroDemoScene: Rebels - Subway - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: M.F.I - The Vangelis Demo - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroGamingMusic: Megaman 2 Woodman Music by Takashi TateishiRETURN 49 entdeckt!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Horizon - Easter Party 1991 Invitation (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Lazer - First Real Demo (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Dream Dealers & Alliance Design - Drink Charts (1992)Stephen Jones: Monday night live streams - Stand in production so time to pre order