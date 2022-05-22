Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: USB Mouse Adapter for the Commodore Amiga Review - EP 124
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js1TvmKEi8U
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Jump Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oViyxWoXiDg
Take him to DETROIT! Amigos: Everything Amiga 352
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLdA__1QyF0
Amiten TV: New Amiga Game in 2022 - Emotiworld Final Beta Ver 1.1 Release.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he1MfiUWTnI
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore CDTV!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69VQ18LbIpQ
Hold and Modify: I probably don't mess this up? Amiga 500 HDMI!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Tm8oMTdMk4
Hold and Modify: Play Amiga games after the pub closes?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2b26E1DDh0
it's a P/XEL thing: New & Upcoming AMIGA Games in 2022 | Part 4/4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqpJVf9m8jw
Mickey Mouse The Computer Game Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqZYWR55aZE
Amiga Encounter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKjgeXa8OTk
Manga 303: Farmiga ( WIP 2022 Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0CNzTvsYvE
Manga 303: Dungeoneer Turbo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HGPTSiAgQ4
Manga 303: Duckstroma 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7ipPMBSaK0
Manga 303: Protracker 2.3F ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQookhAxQOQ
Morgan Just Games: Car Vup - Hama Perler Bead Video - Amiga - CarVup - Core Design - MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRw_sHrPJxg
Phaze 101 - Showing games of the Dalek Attack Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlYEyKOP1EY
Pretty Old Pixel: Aufzeichnung - Blätterabend - ASM 5/94 [re.read] 19.04.2022 [German/Deutsch]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kenwDgHh0r0
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - The Ende
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23eXjt5Hh_w&t=11s
Ravi Abbott: Amiga Rave Vibes DJ Set
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_qi_jzt7Tc
Retro und Games: Amiga Mini Firmware Update 1.1.1 getestet! (ADF, Hot Crop, Controller Swap)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6s0lB-1WUc
Retro und Games: Amiga 500 vs The A500 Mini vs Raspberry Pi (Amiberry) Kampf der Giganten!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYR5iFCV3YQ
RetroDemoScene: Rebels - Subway - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2WXVjXesXU
RetroDemoScene: M.F.I - The Vangelis Demo - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS7CbpIE_rQ
RetroGamingMusic: Megaman 2 Woodman Music by Takashi Tateishi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4SThJ_xT9o
RETURN 49 entdeckt!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKUgo-WzXiA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Horizon - Easter Party 1991 Invitation (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQH7qEjpd4M
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Lazer - First Real Demo (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyFS6c_Cuss
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Dream Dealers & Alliance Design - Drink Charts (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRW386jZnEc
Stephen Jones: Monday night live streams - Stand in production so time to pre order
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXg9vD-02_s
