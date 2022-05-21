WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Shuttle - [improved] - (Vektor Grafix/Virgin) using fastmemory, self-modifying code removed, sound fixed - Info
Red Zone - [improved] - (Psygnosis) fixed access fault, added option for cheat keys - Info
Amazing Tunes - [improved] - (Share and Enjoy) level 3 interrupt problem fixed, keyboard delay fixed - Info - Image
Fusion - [fixed] - (Bullfrog) address error on 68000 removed, quitkey on 68000 supported - Info
1943 - The Battle of Midway - [improved] - (Go!/Probe) some bonus were hidden by the clouds, fixed now - Info
Test Drive - [improved] - (Accolade) added keyboard controls - Info
Red Zone - [improved] - (Psygnosis) better framerate, skip introduction, trainer added, chipmem reduced to 512kb - Info
Conquests of Camelot - [improved] - (Sierra) better protection crack, keyboard selection - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 21.05.2022 - 09:30 by AndreasM
Back to previous page