Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Duckstroma - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LL-b8zAzR-Q
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay - The Lost Pixel - Bitmagine Studio - 1080 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrfFT0L8xEQ
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Atarenium Falcon - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aoTSoNLymU
Jumping Jack 'Son - Rock and Roll will Never Die! Amigos: Everything Amiga 351
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3zeBK6Jpgk
Chris Edwards Restoration: Will it run? Amiga 2000 R6 Repair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Vq1ThCMCLs
Graeme Cowie: Devil's Temple Levels 1-6 WIP | Amiga OCS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXxiiSBYjN8
Last Ninja 4 The Underground Cavern (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv3 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKeTFsXpruI
Hold and Modify: The “Amiga” most don't remember.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Big6NnTeZnw
Alpha Waves Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gbdZ6T2cfs
Cabal Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bGcm123Jv8
Batman The Caped Crusader Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5qc4AA-Tx8
Batman Returns Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XX5zABppsJU
Manga 303: AmiNiMiga 1.0.1 ( A500 Mini )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIvxHqU1EK4
Manga 303: Atarenium Falcon 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjiehWu6zlk&t=14s
Manga 303: GermZ 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VO52IFm5yo&t=14s
Manga 303: Amiga zocken 1.0 Conan die Pfeife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5Zla2DKumc&t=363s
Manga 303: AmiNiMiga 1.0.1 ( A500 Mini )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIvxHqU1EK4
Manga 303: Pandory ( Amiga 500 mini hack )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b3d_HWGq-w
Morgan Just Games: Terminator 2 Judgment Day - Amiga Longplay - With Commentary - MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91ipo7t_hLI
Radio PARALAX: 16. Lange Nacht der Computerspiele in Leipzig - Alle Räume, Aussteller & Systeme - 7.5.2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0znYofByms8
RetroGamingMusic: Friday the 13th LIVE SHOW! - Megaman 2 Woodman theme Practice without breaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiuF22AjHm4
RetroGamingMusic: Friday the 13th LIVE SHOW!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIGzMDX5U3M
RobSmithDev: Unsung Heroes: The Developer of Amiberry, Dimitris Panokostas (aka WiDWaN) - Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XNOwXEabxw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: IT - Jabba the Hut (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxRcrpwwFGA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - 99 Boxes (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgYzsI0qYVc
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Hitech & Ydex - New Stuff (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYcaJl3US9g
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Dream Dealers - A Skid Row Crack Intro (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XHvmkE_zAQ
Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Amiga Demo: Kick The Sofa (2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKvrL-aAxRA
Stephen Jones: Monday night live streams - Monitor update and new Stand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utS6yX5XrjE
Tentelian Retro: Revision 2022 - COMPARADE - Dexter im Interview - [Folge 35]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5E4xXEeMu0
The Classic And Retro Gamer: Fantasy World Dizzy - Complete Walkthrough - Part 2/2 (Amiga)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSKDk2oi7eQ
Thomaniac: #1827 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #04...Hybris: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini Edition!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2STThwyTu8
Thomaniac: #1830 A500 Mini Time Live! Quer durch das Arcade Game Selector 2 Pack Zocken und Chillen!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okJEywC6RyM
