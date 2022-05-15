Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Duckstroma - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay - The Lost Pixel - Bitmagine Studio - 1080 ComentadoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Atarenium Falcon - Commodore Amiga - 720Jumping Jack 'Son - Rock and Roll will Never Die! Amigos: Everything Amiga 351Chris Edwards Restoration: Will it run? Amiga 2000 R6 RepairGraeme Cowie: Devil's Temple Levels 1-6 WIP | Amiga OCSLast Ninja 4 The Underground Cavern (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv3 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: The “Amiga” most don't remember.Alpha Waves Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCabal Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBatman The Caped Crusader Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBatman Returns Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManga 303: AmiNiMiga 1.0.1 ( A500 Mini )Manga 303: Atarenium Falcon 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: GermZ 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Amiga zocken 1.0 Conan die PfeifeManga 303: AmiNiMiga 1.0.1 ( A500 Mini )Manga 303: Pandory ( Amiga 500 mini hack )Morgan Just Games: Terminator 2 Judgment Day - Amiga Longplay - With Commentary - MJGRadio PARALAX: 16. Lange Nacht der Computerspiele in Leipzig - Alle Räume, Aussteller & Systeme - 7.5.2022RetroGamingMusic: Friday the 13th LIVE SHOW! - Megaman 2 Woodman theme Practice without breaksRetroGamingMusic: Friday the 13th LIVE SHOW!RobSmithDev: Unsung Heroes: The Developer of Amiberry, Dimitris Panokostas (aka WiDWaN) - Interviewrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: IT - Jabba the Hut (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - 99 Boxes (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Hitech & Ydex - New Stuff (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Dream Dealers - A Skid Row Crack Intro (1992)Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Amiga Demo: Kick The Sofa (2022)Stephen Jones: Monday night live streams - Monitor update and new StandTentelian Retro: Revision 2022 - COMPARADE - Dexter im Interview - [Folge 35]The Classic And Retro Gamer: Fantasy World Dizzy - Complete Walkthrough - Part 2/2 (Amiga)Thomaniac: #1827 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #04...Hybris: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini Edition!Thomaniac: #1830 A500 Mini Time Live! Quer durch das Arcade Game Selector 2 Pack Zocken und Chillen!