Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.4 - 424 KB - 12.05.2022 - MIDI sequencer
oo.lha - development/library - 2.3 - 2 MB - 12.05.2022 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
libmikmod.lha - development/library/audio - 3.3.11.1 - 2 MB - 07.05.2022 - Portable sound library (music modules)
libmodplug.lha - development/library/audio - 0.8.9.0 - 2 MB - 07.05.2022 - Render mod music files as raw audio data
libbz2.lha - development/library/misc - 1.0.8 - 523 KB - 07.05.2022 - Bzip2 file (de)compressor
cubicide.lha - development/misc - 9.1 - 813 KB - 08.05.2022 - Cubic IDE add-on for Hollywood 9.1
hollywood_sdk.zip - development/misc - 9.1 - 3 MB - 08.05.2022 - SDK for Hollywood 9.1
hwplayer.lha - development/misc - 9.1 - 10 MB - 09.05.2022 - Run applets created by Hollywood
ultraedit.zip - development/misc - 9.1 - 14 KB - 08.05.2022 - UltraEdit wordfile for Hollywood 9.1
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.9jFinal - 3 MB - 13.05.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.6 - 5 MB - 09.05.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 2.50 - 2 MB - 07.05.2022 - Videntium Picta is picture viewer
sdl.lha - library/misc - 1.2.16 - 3 MB - 09.05.2022 - Simple DirectMedia Layer
sdl2.lha - library/misc - 2.0.22 - 7 MB - 09.05.2022 - Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
grimoriumpdf.lha - utility/text/misc - 2.30 - 4 MB - 08.05.2022 - PDF viewer written in Hollywood
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 14.05.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
Back to previous page