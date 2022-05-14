The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
dt42.lha - audio/edit - - 814 KB - 10.05.2022 - DT-42 DrumToy
pxdrum.i386-aros.lha - audio/edit - 1.2 - 10 MB - 10.05.2022 - Drum machine
tb-303.i386-aros.lha - audio/edit - 1.0 - 504 KB - 10.05.2022 - Generates TB-303 like sounds
amicast_player.i386-aros.lha - audio/play - 1.3 - 6 MB - 10.05.2022 - Player for AMIcast podcast
bp-manual-dutch.tgz - document/manual - final - 202 KB - 10.05.2022 - Dutch traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-french.tgz - document/manual - final - 193 KB - 10.05.2022 - French traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-ita.tgz - document/manual - final - 188 KB - 10.05.2022 - Italian traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-norw.tgz - document/manual - final - 174 KB - 10.05.2022 - Norwegian traduction of B&P's manual
bp-manual-spa.tgz - document/manual - final - 186 KB - 10.05.2022 - Spanish traduction of B&P's manual
dosbox_manual.pdf - document/manual - 0.74 - 183 KB - 10.05.2022 - dosbox emulator manual pdf
midi_guide_duch.pdf - document/manual - final - 179 KB - 10.05.2022 - introduction of the midi language
midi_guide_eng.pdf - document/manual - final - 177 KB - 10.05.2022 - introduction of the midi language
midi_guide_french.pdf - document/manual - final - 177 KB - 10.05.2022 - introduction of the midi language
midi_guide_ita.pdf - document/manual - final - 203 KB - 10.05.2022 - introduction of the midi language
protrekkr_guide.pdf - document/manual - 1.1 - 17 KB - 10.05.2022 - Guide in pdf file for protrekkr
schismtracker_manual.pdf - document/manual - 2007 - 1 MB - 10.05.2022 - Pdf Guide of impulse traker 2 Clone
the_trackers_handbook_v05.txt.pdf - document/manual - 0.5 - 103 KB - 10.05.2022 - guide for tracker programs
povray_tutorial.tar - document/tutorial - 3.6.1 - 7 MB - 10.05.2022 - povray tutorial in many language
phlipple.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 0.8.5 - 3 MB - 11.05.2022 - OpenGL game. Flip all tiles to reach the last one.
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/convert - 2.45 - 2 MB - 07.05.2022 - Videntium Picta is picture viewer
xpdftools_400.i386-aros.lha - office/dtp - 4.0.0 - 6 MB - 10.05.2022 - Tools to manipulate pdf documents
hollywoodplayer.lha - utility/misc - 9.1 - 10 MB - 12.05.2022 - Player for Hollywood applets
grimoriumpdf.lha - utility/text/misc - 2.30 - 3 MB - 10.05.2022 - PDF viewer written in Hollywood
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 14.05.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
Back to previous page