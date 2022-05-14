Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Fynn_Thorin_CD32.iso.zip - Public_doma... - game/2play - 179K - Fynn and Thorin CD32 - (readme)
SamplesMaster.lha - Almost tran... - mus/edit - 82K - Creates IFF and RAW samples (Ita+Eng) - (readme)
libbz2_os4.lha - 1.0.8 - dev/lib - 523K - Bzip2 file (de)compressor - (readme)
libmikmod.lha - 3.3.11.1 - dev/lib - 1.7M - Portable sound library (music modules) - (readme)
libmodplug.lha - 0.8.9.0 - dev/lib - 1.7M - Render mod music files as raw audio data - (readme)
CubicIDE_HW91.lha - 9.1 - dev/hwood - 813K - Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.031 - misc/emu - 931K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
Exult_RTG.lha - 1.6.0.07 - game/role - 50M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
HollywoodPlayer.lha - 9.1 - dev/hwood - 10M - Player for Hollywood applets - (readme)
Hollywood_SDK.lha - 9.1 - dev/hwood - 2.9M - Plugin development kit for Hollywood - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.9 - dev/misc - 2.3M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.014 - game/misc - 10M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
AbuSimbelProfanTFA_esp.lha - 1.1 - game/misc - 716K - Abu Simbel Profanation - TFA (UPDATE) - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.6 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.6 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 182K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22 - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.6 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 3.0 beta: - util/misc - 619K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
F1GP2022Carset.lha - 0.1 MIA - game/data - 8K - 2022 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 14.05.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
