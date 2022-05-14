vAmigaWeb in der finalen Version 2.0 veröffentlicht.
Verschiedene gemeldete Probleme (über github, danke für die Meldung) wurden in dieser Version behoben.
vAmiga ist auch als Desktop-Version für macOS verfügbar.
https://vamigaweb.github.io
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 was released on the May 4th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
vAmigaWeb 2.0 veröffentlicht
Published 14.05.2022 - 00:59 by AndreasM
Back to previous page