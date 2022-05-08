Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Video Promo El Capitan Trueno - Commodore AmigaAmiga Retro World: Cabal (1988) Amiga Gaming (+ Joystick View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)Amiga Retro World: SWIV (1991) Amiga Gaming (+ Joystick View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)Amiga Retro World: Capone (1988) Amiga Gaming (+ Mouse View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)Amiga Retro World: Agony (1992) Amiga Gaming (+ Joystick View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)Ishar is Skyrim for the Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 350Amiten TV: #Amiga #Intro - Best Of Vol I ( 4K UHD 60 fps)BIOSJERBIL: Haynie and Finkel - VCFE 2022BIOSJERBIL: Herd of C= Engineers (part 1) - VCFE 2022BIOSJERBIL: Herd of C= Engineers 2 (part 2) - VCFE 2022Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil's SCSI2SD fixLast Ninja 4 The Abanded Academy (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Will it work? ReAmiga 3000 is BACK!it's a P/XEL thing: The A500 Mini: My Honest Thoughts and Testing WHDLoad Games | Part 1Katakis Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAlfred Chicken Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManga 303: The Lone Ranger 2021 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Silverman and the emerald island 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: aMINImiga 1.0.0 ( Amiga Mini OS )Manga 303: Atarenium Falcon 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: GermZ 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Amiga zocken 1.0 Conan die PfeifeMorgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Movie games - Robocop 1 2 / Blues Brothers / Alien 3 / Addam's Family / Lethal WeaponRetro und Games: Amiberry auf dem Raspberry Pi gut zum Zocken (Amiga Emulator mit RetroArch)HeroQuest Ingame Cover Music by Barry LeitchRMC - The Cave: Are there ANY good Amiga light gun games? The Trojan Phazer | Tech Nibblertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crane - Fourth demo (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Mini Info Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Awe - Introducing a Revolution (1992)Stephen Jones: Dreamcast Composite Test and discussion about Kickstarter plan and goals changeStephen Jones: Monday night live streams - Dreamcast CRT display comparisonThomaniac: #1823 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #03...Parasol Stars [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]