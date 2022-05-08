Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Video Promo El Capitan Trueno - Commodore Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJoXllmWu1Q
Amiga Retro World: Cabal (1988) Amiga Gaming (+ Joystick View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZD8NDWCYY0
Amiga Retro World: SWIV (1991) Amiga Gaming (+ Joystick View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qrc8hlUV0ro
Amiga Retro World: Capone (1988) Amiga Gaming (+ Mouse View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHPeS4MyT-I
Amiga Retro World: Agony (1992) Amiga Gaming (+ Joystick View) VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExUsiii9y5w
Ishar is Skyrim for the Amiga! Amigos: Everything Amiga 350
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpZMjz7lxX4
Amiten TV: #Amiga #Intro - Best Of Vol I ( 4K UHD 60 fps)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GB9Fh6BUoE
BIOSJERBIL: Haynie and Finkel - VCFE 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGDt4aaeUQM
BIOSJERBIL: Herd of C= Engineers (part 1) - VCFE 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQRz1MxB5jY
BIOSJERBIL: Herd of C= Engineers 2 (part 2) - VCFE 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqds6pLAbt0
Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil's SCSI2SD fix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz2vi7fLsAM
Last Ninja 4 The Abanded Academy (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnWAq9TdARY
Hold and Modify: Will it work? ReAmiga 3000 is BACK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0ly2L4os4o
it's a P/XEL thing: The A500 Mini: My Honest Thoughts and Testing WHDLoad Games | Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_QVeI2HYHQ
Katakis Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHCRWF0D7uo
Alfred Chicken Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bQ8wsuWwyE
Manga 303: The Lone Ranger 2021 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdDpLa4mmZw
Manga 303: Silverman and the emerald island 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk_9N2k7FfE
Manga 303: aMINImiga 1.0.0 ( Amiga Mini OS )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCUUS6B4Btk
Manga 303: Atarenium Falcon 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjiehWu6zlk
Manga 303: GermZ 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VO52IFm5yo
Manga 303: Amiga zocken 1.0 Conan die Pfeife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5Zla2DKumc
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Movie games - Robocop 1 2 / Blues Brothers / Alien 3 / Addam's Family / Lethal Weapon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNEn9UM3qCo
Retro und Games: Amiberry auf dem Raspberry Pi gut zum Zocken (Amiga Emulator mit RetroArch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9s4A5xGVFRs
HeroQuest Ingame Cover Music by Barry Leitch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNLnIZoLhmk
RMC - The Cave: Are there ANY good Amiga light gun games? The Trojan Phazer | Tech Nibble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ukwE_wnWCs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Crane - Fourth demo (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1Z5qd2fl_I
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Mini Info Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHVeC8iqZ8g
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Awe - Introducing a Revolution (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twgFL02gFIY
Stephen Jones: Dreamcast Composite Test and discussion about Kickstarter plan and goals change
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxjvQikX9DE
Stephen Jones: Monday night live streams - Dreamcast CRT display comparison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no4Ss8_jWbQ
Thomaniac: #1823 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #03...Parasol Stars [Amiga WinUAE WHDload]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfz1tJ17Gf0
