Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1749337 (Development/C) 113 KB / May 05 2022
Many developpers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1749095 (Chrysalis) 927 MB / May 04 2022
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1748835 (Network/Web) 26 MB / May 03 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1692256 (Games/Shoot2D) 4 MB / May 03 2022
Bernd Assenmacher http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1748496 (Files/Archive) 1 MB / May 02 2022
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747985 (Games/Card) 3 MB / Apr 30 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747790 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Apr 29 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747791 (Development/GeekGadgets) 768 KB / Apr 29 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747778 (Development/Cross) 70 KB / Apr 29 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747777 (Development/Cross) 283 KB / Apr 29 2022
Published 07.05.2022 - 10:35
