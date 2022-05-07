Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Editorial Amiga Joker 4/92 - 06.05.2022
Darkstone: Bruderschaft des Lichts PC Games 10/99 - 06.05.2022
Jaguar XJ220 Amiga Joker 4/92 - 06.05.2022
UFO: Enemy Unknown PC Games 5/94 - 06.05.2022
Privateer: Righteous Fire PC Games 5/94 - 06.05.2022
Empire Deluxe Masters Edition PC Games 5/94 - 06.05.2022
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings Vol. I PC Games 5/94 - 06.05.2022
Warriors PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Reeder, Der PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Zorro (1995) PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Daedalus Encounter, The PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Live Action Football PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Unnecessary Roughness '95 PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Machiavelli: The Prince PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Hattrick! PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Take Your Best Shot PC Games 7/95 - 06.05.2022
Alien Storm ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Volfied ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Super Space Invaders ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Heimdall ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Space 1889 ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Ultima VI: The False Prophet ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Hot Rubber ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
John Madden American Football ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
GO Simulator ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Taking of Beverly Hills, The ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Mercenary III: The Dion Crisis ASM 5/92 - 01.05.2022
Sims, The (2003) Man!ac 6/2003 - 30.04.2022
Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition Man!ac 6/2005 - 30.04.2022
XGIII: Extreme G Racing Man!ac 10/2001 - 30.04.2022
Pac-Man World 2 Man!ac 6/2003 - 30.04.2022
Final Fight Man!ac 10/2001 - 30.04.2022
Böse Nachbarn (2005) Man!ac 4/2005 - 30.04.2022
Flatout Man!ac 12/2004 - 30.04.2022
Monster Hunter Man!ac 12/2004 - 30.04.2022
Rolling Ronny ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Rodland ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Barbarian II ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Harlequin ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Killerball ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Buck Rogers 2: Matrix Cubed ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Knightmare ASM 4/92 - 30.04.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 07.05.2022 - 10:35 by AndreasM
