Neue HOL Uploads

Published 07.05.2022 - 10:35 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Millenium: Return To Earth - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Switchblade II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Switchblade II - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Switchblade II - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Switchblade II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Killing Cloud, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astra Ambush - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astra Ambush - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astra Ambush - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astra Ambush - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti In Pursuit Of The Pulsating Pectorals! - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti In Pursuit Of The Pulsating Pectorals! - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti In Pursuit Of The Pulsating Pectorals! - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti In Pursuit Of The Pulsating Pectorals! - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patti In Pursuit Of The Pulsating Pectorals! - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Uridium 2 - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Uridium 2 - Upload 2 Game manual - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
X-Out - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Hall of Light
http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

