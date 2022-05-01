Wir hatten ein so tolles Gespräch mit Isaiah, dass wir beschlossen haben ihn erneut einzuladen!
Diesmal sprechen wir über die aktuelle Esports-Szene in Jamaika. Es lebt und kickt!
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2022/04/30/ ... -(Teil-2)/
Scene World: Podcast Episode #138 - Isaiah “TriForce” Johnson (Part 2)
Published 01.05.2022 - 18:22 by AndreasM
