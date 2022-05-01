Games That Werent schreiben:
„Ein Mord-, Intrigen- und Abenteuerspiel, bei dem niemandem in der Abtei vertraut werden kann, ein Mönch tot ist und die heilige Reliquie gestohlen wurde. Es liegt an Ihnen, herauszufinden, wer dafür verantwortlich ist.“
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2022/04 ... -st-james/
Games That Werent: The Hand of St James
Published 01.05.2022 - 18:19 by AndreasM
