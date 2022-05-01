Wayfarer wurde in der Version 3.5 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Ändeurngen:
Eine Fehlkompilierungsregression in JSCore wurde behoben
https://wayfarer.icu
The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.
Wayfarer 3.5 veröffentlicht
Published 01.05.2022 - 18:19 by AndreasM
