WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Mortal Kombat 2 - [fixed] - (Acclaim) made working in NTSC - Info
Syndicate - [improved] - (Bullfrog) select language at startup, fixed random quit, added speed regulation - Info
Jurassic Park - [improved] - (Ocean) runs with 512K chip, fixed access fault, new imager - Info
Chaos In Andromeda - [fixed] - Eyes Of The Eagle</a> - (On-line) debug code removed from the cdtv slave - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ChaosInAndromeda.html]Info
XP8 - [improved] - (Weathermine Software) fixed crashed in trainer - Info
Rygar - [improved] - (Seismic Minds) supports another version - Info
New Zealand Story - [fixed] - (Taito/Ocean) crash in "disable speed regulation" mode - Info
Mortal Kombat 2 - [improved] - (Acclaim) requires less chiÃp-memory, trainer added, 2-button joystick support added - Info
Cadaver Demo Level - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) added quitkey for 68000 - Info
Black Dawn Rebirth - [improved] - (Doublesided Games) added support for alpha-1 flashtro - Info
Chaos In Andromeda - [fixed] - Eyes Of The Eagle</a> - (On-line) works with whdload v18.7+, blitter fixes added, access fault removed - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ChaosInAndromeda.html]Info
Sound Disk - [new] - (Arcadia Team) done by StingRay - Info - Image
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 30.04.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
