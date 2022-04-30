 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 30.04.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Mortal Kombat 2 - [fixed] - (Acclaim) made working in NTSC - Info
Syndicate - [improved] - (Bullfrog) select language at startup, fixed random quit, added speed regulation - Info
Jurassic Park - [improved] - (Ocean) runs with 512K chip, fixed access fault, new imager - Info
Chaos In Andromeda - [fixed] - Eyes Of The Eagle</a> - (On-line) debug code removed from the cdtv slave - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ChaosInAndromeda.html]Info
XP8 - [improved] - (Weathermine Software) fixed crashed in trainer - Info
Rygar - [improved] - (Seismic Minds) supports another version - Info
New Zealand Story - [fixed] - (Taito/Ocean) crash in "disable speed regulation" mode - Info
Mortal Kombat 2 - [improved] - (Acclaim) requires less chiÃp-memory, trainer added, 2-button joystick support added - Info
Cadaver Demo Level - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) added quitkey for 68000 - Info
Black Dawn Rebirth - [improved] - (Doublesided Games) added support for alpha-1 flashtro - Info
Chaos In Andromeda - [fixed] - Eyes Of The Eagle</a> - (On-line) works with whdload v18.7+, blitter fixes added, access fault removed - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ChaosInAndromeda.html]Info
Sound Disk - [new] - (Arcadia Team) done by StingRay - Info - Image
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page