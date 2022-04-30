Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747789 (Network/Web) 26 MB / Apr 29 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747790 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Apr 29 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747791 (Development/GeekGadgets) 768 KB / Apr 29 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747778 (Development/Cross) 70 KB / Apr 29 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1747777 (Development/Cross) 283 KB / Apr 29 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1746997 (Development/Library) 1 MB / Apr 26 2022
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1746996 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Apr 26 2022
Many developpers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1746173 (Chrysalis) 927 MB / Apr 24 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 30.04.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
Back to previous page