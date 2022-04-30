Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Sims, Die: Hokus Pokus PC Games 6/2003 - 27.04.2022
Sims, Die: Megastar PC Games 12/2003 - 27.04.2022
Motor City Online PC Games 1/2002 - 27.04.2022
Alexander PC Games 2/2005 - 27.04.2022
Star Wars: Galaxies - Jump to Lightspeed PC Games 2/2005 - 27.04.2022
LKW-Raser PC Games 8/99 - 27.04.2022
Ravenloft: Stone Prophet PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
L-Zone PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Gadget: Invention, Travel & Adventure PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Rally Championships PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Whizz PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Hugo PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Bolo PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Drug Wars PC Games 5/95 - 27.04.2022
Burning Steel 2: Guadalcanal 1942-43 PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Lost Files of Sherlock Holmes, The PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Dragon's Lair CD-ROM PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Shadow Caster PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Eye of the Storm PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Spaceship Warlock PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Diggers PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Castles II: Siege & Conquest PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Planer, Der PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Wolfpack PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Wizardry: The New Generation PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Complete Ultima VII, The PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
Ultima VIII: Pagan PC Games 7/94 - 25.04.2022
64 Fever Nr. 1 Erstausgabe - 24.04.2022
VD Aktuell 1/2022 Erstausgabe - 24.04.2022
Cover: Millie and Molly - 24.04.2022
Cover: Monster Catcher - 24.04.2022
Cover: Retrosouls Collection - 24.04.2022
Cover: Single Button Games Collection - 24.04.2022
Cover: Sonic the Hedgehog - 24.04.2022
Cover: Wormhole - 24.04.2022
Artikel: TBird Drive PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Legend of Zelda, The Megablast 1/92 - 22.04.2022
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Megablast 1/92 - 22.04.2022
Legend of Zelda, The Power Play 2/87 - 22.04.2022
Jane's Combat Simulations: Fleet Command Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Land der Hoffnung Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Völker, Die Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Star Wars Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Shattered Light Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Quest for Glory III: Wages of War PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Risky Woods PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Spellcasting 301: Spring Break PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
