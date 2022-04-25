Hallo Amiga-Fans,
Dieses 15-minütige ApolloBoot OMNI R8 Preview-Video reist von 1988 bis heute durch die gesamte Amiga OS-Geschichte, die auf Apollo V4-Hardware läuft.
Das Filmmaterial ist eine echte Benutzererfahrung in ECHTZEIT ohne Änderungen in der Zeitleiste.
Bitte teilen und abonnieren, wenn dieses Video gefällt.
Besucht apollo-computer.com für weitere Informationen und macht mit bei der Wiederbelebung des Amiga!
https://youtu.be/tIyClsJsQK8
Discord: @WillemDrijver
News URL: https://youtu.be/tIyClsJsQK8
ApolloBoot OMNI R8 - 15 Minuten "Echtzeit"-Amiga-Spaß
Published 25.04.2022 - 13:12 by WillemDrijver
