Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay SkillGrid - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0yPTU_lZzs
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay - Creeping Me Out: Hex Night - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtVpedgU2LI
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Creeping Me Out: Hex Night Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWFk2x6ewks
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Turrican II - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vi0whPMgisA
Amiga Retro World: The Blues Brothers (1991) Amiga Gaming VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsNkEymJsbc
Amiga Retro World: Dynamite Dux (1988) Real Amiga 500 Gameplay (VHS Longplay)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzzJ9F01OrI
Amiga Retro World: Street Fighter II (1991) (+ Joystick View) Real Amiga 500 Gameplay (VHS Longplay)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_3K7mswQ60
Amigos Retro Gaming: Dropzone - Commodore Amiga (No Commentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQa8NmWIee8
Last Ninja 4 Lv1 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv1 Amiga track) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cntC2vsNgKE
Hold and Modify: Amiga A500 Apollo Firebird Update! (+ other news)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKMkhMU6On0
Winter Olympiad 88 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH5ojIyuIY8
Winter Olympics Lillehammer '94 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsHMV5a94_w
MicroProse Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5L9Af8xA1E
Street Racer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9czX67h_ow
Dick Tracy Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciYOFSmlDkc
California Games II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPGxy8NNr7g
Workbench 3.1 Guide 11/12 - Manual Install LZX, DMS and Dopus 4.12CU - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-zMuUFOnsw
Workbench 3.1 Guide 12/12 - Looking at Multi colour Icons - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kXaJ1ll3pc
Manga 303: Historyline 1914-1918 ( AMIGA )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o05FVedUfBo
Manga 303: Super Cars 2 AGA ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV1jK1UFUK8
Manga 303: Space Crusade / Starquest ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynElXvm04R4
Manga 303: Aqua ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh6kuxmk7ik
Morgan Just Games: The A500 Mini Unboxing & review - Retro Games Ltd - Morgan Just Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyzR2xgKbck
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream Using New Setup - Titus The Fox / Cannon Fodder / Walker / Dynamo / Xenon 2 / Car Vup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0pFJ8WAlCA
Ms Mad Lemon: Amiga 500 from Sore Thumb Retro Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqJlfIO8eV8
OMEGA12001: AmigaOS4: ScummVM on Shaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgo_hIOauEk
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - The Ende
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23eXjt5Hh_w
RETRO is the new black: The A500 Mini - Part II: More games and where to get them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=semf93z7_18
Retro Recipes: Building THE A1200 MAXI powered by THEA500 Mini (real keyboard & WB3.1!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otu2vr-6MXE
RetroDemoScene: Void - Circle Undercover - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeXALGYBJX8
RetroDemoScene: Logicoma - logic OS - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmPYwC3JEUQ
RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Techno Insignia - Amiga 4k Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwkLs9SxMwo
RetroDemoScene: Fnuque - Hex Junkie - Amiga 4k Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W4ntWlVkSQ
RetroDemoScene: Amiga Skool - Soul Strain - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hsqWSgxWX8
RetroDemoScene: Laxative Effects - Extreme Boost - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDZJn0zUwyc
Commando High-Score Cover Music by Rob Hubbard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9M9ycy4Nj4
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Ted Theodore Logan - Heinous Demise BBS (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFrgTZjnUew
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Capital - Dentro no. 1 (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8jwpvSDcXU
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tech - Small Faxtro (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aEHaoq9K8I
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Turrican 2 AGA=- WIP v.8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4suBecGsBg
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Creeping Me Out Hex Night=- demo 1.3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EhujRHsPWQ
Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Amiga 1200 Demo: Rise by Mellow Chips and TRSI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tycxR5H7hSM
Tentelian Retro: ComParade: Revision Satellite Stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaMC3Pt0XGg
The 8-Bit Guy: Running Mac OS on your Amiga in the 1980s.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8v4BaWwoyA0
Thomaniac: #1819 Amiga Time Live! Quer durch mein WHD-Load Archiv Zocken und Chillen!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95CocZCYPyI
