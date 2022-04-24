Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay SkillGrid - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay - Creeping Me Out: Hex Night - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Creeping Me Out: Hex Night Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Turrican II - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAmiga Retro World: The Blues Brothers (1991) Amiga Gaming VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)Amiga Retro World: Dynamite Dux (1988) Real Amiga 500 Gameplay (VHS Longplay)Amiga Retro World: Street Fighter II (1991) (+ Joystick View) Real Amiga 500 Gameplay (VHS Longplay)Amigos Retro Gaming: Dropzone - Commodore Amiga (No Commentary)Last Ninja 4 Lv1 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv1 Amiga track) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga A500 Apollo Firebird Update! (+ other news)Winter Olympiad 88 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageWinter Olympics Lillehammer '94 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMicroProse Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageStreet Racer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDick Tracy Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCalifornia Games II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageWorkbench 3.1 Guide 11/12 - Manual Install LZX, DMS and Dopus 4.12CU - by LemonAmiga.comWorkbench 3.1 Guide 12/12 - Looking at Multi colour Icons - by LemonAmiga.comManga 303: Historyline 1914-1918 ( AMIGA )Manga 303: Super Cars 2 AGA ( Amiga )Manga 303: Space Crusade / Starquest ( Amiga )Manga 303: Aqua ( Amiga )Morgan Just Games: The A500 Mini Unboxing & review - Retro Games Ltd - Morgan Just GamesMorgan Just Games: Amiga Stream Using New Setup - Titus The Fox / Cannon Fodder / Walker / Dynamo / Xenon 2 / Car VupMs Mad Lemon: Amiga 500 from Sore Thumb Retro GamesOMEGA12001: AmigaOS4: ScummVM on ShadersProjekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - The EndeRETRO is the new black: The A500 Mini - Part II: More games and where to get themRetro Recipes: Building THE A1200 MAXI powered by THEA500 Mini (real keyboard & WB3.1!)RetroDemoScene: Void - Circle Undercover - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Logicoma - logic OS - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Techno Insignia - Amiga 4k Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Fnuque - Hex Junkie - Amiga 4k Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Amiga Skool - Soul Strain - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Laxative Effects - Extreme Boost - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)Commando High-Score Cover Music by Rob Hubbardrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Ted Theodore Logan - Heinous Demise BBS (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Capital - Dentro no. 1 (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tech - Small Faxtro (1992)Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Turrican 2 AGA=- WIP v.8Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Creeping Me Out Hex Night=- demo 1.3Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Amiga 1200 Demo: Rise by Mellow Chips and TRSITentelian Retro: ComParade: Revision Satellite StreamThe 8-Bit Guy: Running Mac OS on your Amiga in the 1980s.Thomaniac: #1819 Amiga Time Live! Quer durch mein WHD-Load Archiv Zocken und Chillen!