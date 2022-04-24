 

 

 

The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 24.04.2022 - 10:16 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay SkillGrid - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0yPTU_lZzs


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay - Creeping Me Out: Hex Night - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtVpedgU2LI


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Creeping Me Out: Hex Night Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWFk2x6ewks


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Turrican II - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vi0whPMgisA


Amiga Retro World: The Blues Brothers (1991) Amiga Gaming VHS Longplay (Real Amiga 500)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsNkEymJsbc


Amiga Retro World: Dynamite Dux (1988) Real Amiga 500 Gameplay (VHS Longplay)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzzJ9F01OrI


Amiga Retro World: Street Fighter II (1991) (+ Joystick View) Real Amiga 500 Gameplay (VHS Longplay)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_3K7mswQ60


Amigos Retro Gaming: Dropzone - Commodore Amiga (No Commentary)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQa8NmWIee8


Last Ninja 4 Lv1 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv1 Amiga track) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cntC2vsNgKE


Hold and Modify: Amiga A500 Apollo Firebird Update! (+ other news)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKMkhMU6On0


Winter Olympiad 88 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH5ojIyuIY8


Winter Olympics Lillehammer '94 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsHMV5a94_w


MicroProse Soccer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5L9Af8xA1E


Street Racer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9czX67h_ow


Dick Tracy Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciYOFSmlDkc


California Games II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPGxy8NNr7g


Workbench 3.1 Guide 11/12 - Manual Install LZX, DMS and Dopus 4.12CU - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-zMuUFOnsw


Workbench 3.1 Guide 12/12 - Looking at Multi colour Icons - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kXaJ1ll3pc


Manga 303: Historyline 1914-1918 ( AMIGA )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o05FVedUfBo


Manga 303: Super Cars 2 AGA ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MV1jK1UFUK8


Manga 303: Space Crusade / Starquest ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynElXvm04R4


Manga 303: Aqua ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh6kuxmk7ik


Morgan Just Games: The A500 Mini Unboxing & review - Retro Games Ltd - Morgan Just Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyzR2xgKbck


Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream Using New Setup - Titus The Fox / Cannon Fodder / Walker / Dynamo / Xenon 2 / Car Vup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0pFJ8WAlCA


Ms Mad Lemon: Amiga 500 from Sore Thumb Retro Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqJlfIO8eV8


OMEGA12001: AmigaOS4: ScummVM on Shaders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgo_hIOauEk


Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS][LetsPlayRetro] Oil Imperium - Deutsch - 04 - The Ende

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23eXjt5Hh_w


RETRO is the new black: The A500 Mini - Part II: More games and where to get them

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=semf93z7_18


Retro Recipes: Building THE A1200 MAXI powered by THEA500 Mini (real keyboard & WB3.1!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otu2vr-6MXE


RetroDemoScene: Void - Circle Undercover - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeXALGYBJX8


RetroDemoScene: Logicoma - logic OS - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmPYwC3JEUQ


RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Techno Insignia - Amiga 4k Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwkLs9SxMwo


RetroDemoScene: Fnuque - Hex Junkie - Amiga 4k Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W4ntWlVkSQ


RetroDemoScene: Amiga Skool - Soul Strain - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hsqWSgxWX8


RetroDemoScene: Laxative Effects - Extreme Boost - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDZJn0zUwyc


Commando High-Score Cover Music by Rob Hubbard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9M9ycy4Nj4


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Ted Theodore Logan - Heinous Demise BBS (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFrgTZjnUew


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Capital - Dentro no. 1 (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8jwpvSDcXU


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Tech - Small Faxtro (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aEHaoq9K8I


Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Turrican 2 AGA=- WIP v.8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4suBecGsBg


Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Creeping Me Out Hex Night=- demo 1.3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EhujRHsPWQ


Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Amiga 1200 Demo: Rise by Mellow Chips and TRSI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tycxR5H7hSM


Tentelian Retro: ComParade: Revision Satellite Stream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaMC3Pt0XGg


The 8-Bit Guy: Running Mac OS on your Amiga in the 1980s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8v4BaWwoyA0


Thomaniac: #1819 Amiga Time Live! Quer durch mein WHD-Load Archiv Zocken und Chillen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95CocZCYPyI

