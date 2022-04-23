WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Lethal Weapon - [improved] - (Ocean) trainer added, supports second button jump, music replay fixed - Info
Megademo - [new] - (Arcadia Team) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Attack of the PETSCII Robots - [improved] - (8-Bit Productions, LLC) added support for game version 1.2 - Info - Image
XP8 - [improved] - (Weathermine Software) fixed crash at level 3, added trainer, fixed blitter errors - Info
Ports Of Call - [improved] - (International Software Development) fixed crash after title screen - Info
New Zealand Story - [improved] - (Taito/Ocean) fixed score display, allows to disable blitterwaits - Info
Lure of the Temptress - [updated] - (Virgin) fixed another original game bug - Info
Kid Gloves - [fixed] - (Logotron) fixed address error on 68000 - Info
It Came From The Desert / Antheads - [improved] - It Came From The Desert II</a> - (Cinemaware) supports another version, supports italian/spanish fanmade version - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/ItCameFromTheDesert.html]Info - Image
Buggy Boy - [improved] - (Elite) minor changes - Info
Black Dawn Rebirth - [improved] - (Doublesided Games) fixed install - Info
Biing - [updated] - (reLINE) reassembled with latest kickemu - Info
Megademo - [new] - (Sargon) done by StingRay - Info - Image
