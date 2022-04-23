 

 

 

The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 23.04.2022 - 09:37 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Filip Maryjañski Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1745324 (Games/Adventure) 6 MB / Apr 21 2022
Image Frank Wille Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744561 (Development/C) 2 MB / Apr 20 2022
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744560 (Emulation/Misc) 152 KB / Apr 20 2022
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1700122 (Games/Adventure) 26 MB / Apr 20 2022
Image Domenico Lattanzi Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744052 (Graphics/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 20 2022
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744053 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Apr 20 2022
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1743271 (Games/Strategy) 29 MB / Apr 20 2022
Image Filip Maryjañski Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1742681 (Communication) 283 KB / Apr 18 2022
Image Filip Maryjañski Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1742682 (Communication/KwaKwa) 51 KB / Apr 18 2022
Image Filip Maryjañski Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1742683 (Communication/KwaKwa) 45 KB / Apr 18 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

