Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1745324 (Games/Adventure) 6 MB / Apr 21 2022
Frank Wille http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744561 (Development/C) 2 MB / Apr 20 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744560 (Emulation/Misc) 152 KB / Apr 20 2022
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1700122 (Games/Adventure) 26 MB / Apr 20 2022
Domenico Lattanzi http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744052 (Graphics/Misc) 2 MB / Apr 20 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1744053 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Apr 20 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1743271 (Games/Strategy) 29 MB / Apr 20 2022
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1742681 (Communication) 283 KB / Apr 18 2022
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1742682 (Communication/KwaKwa) 51 KB / Apr 18 2022
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1742683 (Communication/KwaKwa) 45 KB / Apr 18 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 156 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 23.04.2022 - 09:37 by AndreasM
Back to previous page