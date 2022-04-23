Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Artikel: TBird Drive PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Legend of Zelda, The Megablast 1/92 - 22.04.2022
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link Megablast 1/92 - 22.04.2022
Legend of Zelda, The Power Play 2/87 - 22.04.2022
Jane's Combat Simulations: Fleet Command Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Land der Hoffnung Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Völker, Die Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Star Wars Episode I - Die dunkle Bedrohung Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Shattered Light Power Play 7/99 - 22.04.2022
Quest for Glory III: Wages of War PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Risky Woods PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Spellcasting 301: Spring Break PC Games 12/92 - 22.04.2022
Kult-Buch: PC Engine / PC FX Anthology - Classic Edition - 18.04.2022
Red Hell ASM 8/94 - 18.04.2022
Sims, Die: Hot Date PC Games 1/2002 - 18.04.2022
Sims, Die: Tierisch gut drauf PC Games 11/2002 - 18.04.2022
Fußball Manager Fun PC Games 11/2002 - 18.04.2022
Celtic Kings: Rage of War PC Games 11/2002 - 18.04.2022
Partners, The PC Games 11/2022 - 18.04.2022
Midnight Club II PC Games 9/2003 - 18.04.2022
Quake 4 PC Games 12/2005 - 18.04.2022
Necromania: Trap of Darkness PC Games 11/2002 - 18.04.2022
Prisoner of War: World War II PC Games 11/2002 - 18.04.2022
Corporation ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Rise of the Dragon ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Rolling Ronny ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Flight of the Intruder ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
King's Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Enchanted Land ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Railroad Tycoon ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Battlemaster ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Vroom ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Saloon Cars ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Shinobi ASM 12/91 - 17.04.2022
Banjo-Kazooie Video Games 7/98 - 17.04.2022
Heart of Darkness Video Games 7/98 - 17.04.2022
Vs. Video Games 7/98 - 17.04.2022
Spice World Video Games 7/98 - 17.04.2022
Sega Touring Car Championship Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Formula Karts Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Diddy Kong Racing Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Vergessene Welt: Jurassic Park Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
All Star Soccer Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Baphomets Fluch II: Die Spiegel der Finsternis Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Automobili Lamborghini Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Resident Evil - Director's Cut Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Sega Worldwide Soccer '98 Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Sonic R Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
NFL Quarterback Club 98 Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Time Crisis Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Starfox 64 Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 23.04.2022
