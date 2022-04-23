Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.71 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
australianlocale.lha - - util/sys - 1K - Modified country locale for Australia - (readme)
cc1541.lha - 3.4 - misc/emu - 152K - Create Commodore 1541 floppy disk images - (readme)
mst-mc1.lha - - demo/sound - 115K - Mysterious Chips 1 by Mystic - (readme)
vbcc_bin_morphos.lha - 0.9h patch ... - dev/c - 2.7M - Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/MorphOS - (readme)
vbcc_bin_powerup.lha - 0.9h patch ... - dev/c - 1.4M - Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/PowerUP - (readme)
vbcc_bin_warpos.lha - 0.9h patch ... - dev/c - 1.2M - Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/WarpOS - (readme)
vbcc_target_m68k-kick13.lha - 0.9h patch ... - dev/c - 486K - ISO C compiler, AmigaOS 1.2/1.2 Target - (readme)
Void-CircleUndercover.lha - - demo/intro - 64K - Intro from Revision 22 - (readme)
Void-Dreams38.zip - - demo/misc - 570K - Demopack - Revision 2022 - (readme)
Void-BunnyCracktro.lha - - demo/intro - 163K - "Cracktro" for Feedback 12 - (readme)
Void-Feedback12.lha - - demo/sound - 2.8M - Pack with music from GERP 2022 - (readme)
SilkRAW_AROS.lha - 1.3 - gfx/misc - 2.0M - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW - (readme)
SilkRAW_MorphOS.lha - 1.3 - gfx/misc - 2.1M - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW - (readme)
SilkRAW_OS4.lha - 1.3 - gfx/misc - 2.4M - GUI for Dave Coffin's program dcRAW - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
APX-Blood.lha - - demo/intro - 9K - 4k intro - Revision 2022 - (readme)
chickenstomp.adf - - demo/intro - 880K - Intro - Syntax Society Easter Party 2022 - (readme)
desire-ramonticgetaway.zip - - demo/intro - 97K - 40k intro - GERP 2022 - (readme)
dS_UP-A1.adf - - demo/mag - 880K - Diskmag - March 2022 - (readme)
fd-kickthesofa.lha - - demo/aga - 797K - Demo - GERP 2022 - (readme)
gloot.zip - - demo/euro - 98K - Demo - Revision 2022 - (readme)
hexjunkierc3.zip - - demo/intro - 5K - 4k intro - Revision 2022 - (readme)
Home-Coming.adf - - demo/sound - 880K - Music Disk - January 2022 - (readme)
JP19.zip - - demo/mag - 1.5M - Jurassic Pack #19 - (readme)
lax-extremeboost.lha - - demo/euro - 513K - Demo - Revision 2022 - (readme)
logicOS.zip - - demo/intro - 306K - Intro - Revision 2022 - (readme)
nah_techno_insignia.zip - - demo/intro - 15K - 4k intro - Revision 2022 - (readme)
notyetphonk.zip - - demo/intro - 7K - Intro - Revision 2022 - (readme)
soul_strain.lha - - demo/aga - 160K - Demo - Revision 2022 - (readme)
swaptro_v2_0.adf - - demo/disk - 880K - Wild demo - Revision 2022 - (readme)
tek-crapbox-11.adf - - demo/misc - 880K - Demopack - April 2022 - (readme)
tek-transhuman_pachinko.adf - - demo/disk - 8K - Transhuman / Pachinkoland - GERP 2022 - (readme)
ukramiga32b_v2.zip - - demo/intro - 4K - 32b intro - Revision 2022 - (readme)
Fracman.lha - 3.91 - game/misc - 147K - The 'Arcade' game revisited - (readme)
Gotcha199.lha - 1.2 - game/think - 56K - Pair two numbers to get the 199 sum - (readme)
ld80.lha - 0.6.1 - dev/cross - 70K - L80 replacement linker - (readme)
zmac.lha - 9feb2022 - dev/cross - 284K - Z80 Macro Cross Assembler - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 23.04.2022 - 09:36 by AndreasM
