GAP Folge 4 online

Published 19.04.2022 - 19:59 by McFly

Die Folge 4 ist ab sofort online.
In der letzten Ausgabe gab es ein paar Eindrücke zur Apollo Vampire V1200.
Dieses mal befassen wir uns mit der Apollo IceDrake V4 für den Amiga 1200.
Ebenfalls gibt es wieder einige hoffentlich interessante Surftipps für Euch.
Viel Spaß mit der neuen Folge.

https://g-a-p.me

